The greenback ended the day marginally lower against its peers on Monday in thin trading (U.S. markets remained closed) as investors continued to focus on the soft details of the U.S. jobs report together with falling U.S. Treasury yields.
Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar dipped to 110.94 in New Zealand, price rebounded to 111.18 at Asian open. The pair then met renewed selling and dropped in tandem with U.S. yields to session lows at 110.80 before staging a rebound to 110.99 in North American trading.
The single currency remained under pressure in New Zealand after Friday's rally to 1.1874 and weakened to 1.1852 in Asia. Price then gained to session highs at 1.1880 in European morning on usd's weakness before retreating to 1.1856 in thin North American trading on profit-taking and then traded sideways.
The British pound retreated to 1.3818 at Asian open and continued to remain under pressure and edged lower to 1.3819 at European open. The pair then jumped due partly to cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro to session highs at 1.3862 in European morning before retreating to 1.3838 in North American trading on profit-taking.
On the data front, Reuters reported the post-lockdown bounce-back for British services firms eased only slightly in June but price pressures jumped by the most on record, adding to signs of a further rise in inflation ahead, a survey showed on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index for the sector edged down to 62.4 from 62.9 in May but was slightly higher than a preliminary June reading of 61.7.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
New Zealand NZIER confidence, GDT price index, Japan all household spending, RBA rate decision, Germany industrial orders, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, U.K. Markit construction PMI, EU retail sales, ZEW survey expectations, U.S. Markit services PMI and ISM non-manufacturing PMI.
