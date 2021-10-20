Although the greenback fell against its peers to a near 4-week low in Europe on return of risk sentiment, usd pared its losses and rebounded in New York due to a rally in U.S. Treasury yields.



Reuters reported U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly fell in September amid persistent shortages of inputs and labor that are crimping the housing market and overall economic activity. Housing starts dropped 1.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.555 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for August was revised down to a rate of 1.580 million units from the previously reported 1.615 million units. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would rise to a rate of 1.620 million units. Permits for future homebuilding declined 7.7% to a rate of 1.589 million units last month.



Versus the Japanese yen, although the greenback met renewed selling at 114.35 at Asian open and dropped in tandem with U.S. yields to session lows at 113.89 in early European morning, the pair rebounded strongly to 114.39 near New York close on cross-selling in jpy together with a rise in U.S. yields.



The single currency traded with a firm undertone in Asia and rose to a near 3-week high at 1.1669 in European morning on usd's broad-based weakness. However, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price retreated to 1.1632 in New York morning on rebound in usd in tandem with U.S. yields together with comments from ECB's Lane.



Reuters outlined on the market expectations for future interest rates do not square with the European Central Bank's guidance for no hike until inflation is seen stably at 2%, the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on Tuesday. "When you look at market prices of the forward interest rate curve I think it's challenging to reconcile some of the market views with our pretty clear, straightforward forward guidance," Lane told an online event.



The British pound also traded with a firm bias in Asia and rallied to a 1-month peak at 1.3834 ahead of New York open on usd's weakness together with active cross-buying in sterling especially vs euro. However, cable then pared its gains and retreated to 1.3789 in New York as rising U.S. yields triggered a broad-based rebound in usd.



In other news, Reuters said the U.S. labor shortages may outlast the coronavirus pandemic and limit overall economic growth unless the country comes up with better education, health and childcare policies to boost the number of people willing and able to work, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday. "As our workforce ages and birthrates decline, we could find workforce availability limiting our economic growth," Barkin said in prepared remarks for delivery to a South Carolina Chamber of Commerce event, noting that while labor shortages have appeared acute during the pandemic reopening, they represent a longer-term challenge to the country. "Overall, this is a math problem. Over time, we can't grow without more workers. The best source of more workers is those on the sidelines. And those on the sidelines won't come back to the labor market unless the math makes better sense to them," Barkin said, through childcare programs that help parents, better pay and transport options, or even incentives for older people to stay in jobs.



Data to be released on Wednesday :



Japan exports, imports, trade balance, Australia Westpac leading index, China house prices, U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, FCLG house price index, Germany producer prices, EU current account, HICP, U.S. MBA mortgage application and Canada CPI.