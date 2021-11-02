The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of Tuesday's 2-day Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
Reuters reported U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in October as a measure of new orders dropped to a 16-month low and factories continued to experience delays with deliveries of raw materials. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity slipped to a reading of 60.8 last month from 61.1 in September.
Versus the Japanese yen, despite retreating to 114.03 in Asian morning, dollar rallied to an intra-day high at 114.44 in European morning on cross-selling in jpy. However, the pair then pared its gains and weakened to 113.95 in tandem with U.S. yields in New York before stabilising.
The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and weakened to 1.1547, however, the pair then found renewed buying there and rose to an intra-day high at 1.1609 near New York close due to cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling as well as broad-based retreat in usd.
The British pound remained under pressure in Asia and dropped to a 2-1/2 week low at 1.3643 at European open on negative Brexit news. However, lack of follow-through selling triggered short-covering and the pair rebounded to 1.3693 in New York due to broad-based decline in usd but only to retreat to 1.3654 on cross-selling in sterling.
More from Reuters, Britain warned France on Monday to back down in a fish row within 48 hours or face legal action under the Brexit trade deal. "The French have made completely unreasonable threats, including to the Channel Islands and to our fishing industry, and they need to withdraw those threats or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU to take action," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky. "The French have behaved unfairly. It's not within the terms of the trade deal. And if somebody behaves unfairly in a trade deal, you're entitled to take action against them and seek some compensatory measures. And that is what we will do if the French don't back down."
Data to be released on Tuesday:
New Zealand building permits, GDT price index, Australia RBA interest rate decision, Swiss CPI, retail sales, Italy Markit manufacturing PMI, France Markit manufacturing PMI, , Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Canada building permits and U.S. redbook.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1600 as Powell takes the wind out of dollar's sails
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains around 1.1600 as the dollar is having a difficult time outperforming its major rivals. Following the Fed's decision to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, Chairman Powell emphasized that the liftoff test is not met on employment goal.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.
Fed Quick Analysis: Three hawkish taper twists set to lift dollar Premium
The devil is in the details – while the Fed has been preparing markets for its tapering decision for months, there are still three hawkish twists that could push the dollar higher.