The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of Tuesday's 2-day Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.



Reuters reported U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in October as a measure of new orders dropped to a 16-month low and factories continued to experience delays with deliveries of raw materials. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity slipped to a reading of 60.8 last month from 61.1 in September.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite retreating to 114.03 in Asian morning, dollar rallied to an intra-day high at 114.44 in European morning on cross-selling in jpy. However, the pair then pared its gains and weakened to 113.95 in tandem with U.S. yields in New York before stabilising.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and weakened to 1.1547, however, the pair then found renewed buying there and rose to an intra-day high at 1.1609 near New York close due to cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling as well as broad-based retreat in usd.



The British pound remained under pressure in Asia and dropped to a 2-1/2 week low at 1.3643 at European open on negative Brexit news. However, lack of follow-through selling triggered short-covering and the pair rebounded to 1.3693 in New York due to broad-based decline in usd but only to retreat to 1.3654 on cross-selling in sterling.



More from Reuters, Britain warned France on Monday to back down in a fish row within 48 hours or face legal action under the Brexit trade deal. "The French have made completely unreasonable threats, including to the Channel Islands and to our fishing industry, and they need to withdraw those threats or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU to take action," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky. "The French have behaved unfairly. It's not within the terms of the trade deal. And if somebody behaves unfairly in a trade deal, you're entitled to take action against them and seek some compensatory measures. And that is what we will do if the French don't back down."



Data to be released on Tuesday:



New Zealand building permits, GDT price index, Australia RBA interest rate decision, Swiss CPI, retail sales, Italy Markit manufacturing PMI, France Markit manufacturing PMI, , Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Canada building permits and U.S. redbook.