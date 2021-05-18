The greenback ended the day little changed against its peers on Monday due to renewed concerns of Covid-19 in Asia and as U.S. Treasury yields erased their initial losses and gained in New York.



In other news, Reuters reported U.S. economic growth could hit 7% this year, Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said on Monday, as labor and other supply bottlenecks get resolved and the recovery accelerates. "It looks like the economy if anything can pick up speed this year...We could have growth north of 6%, possibly 7%," Clarida said in remarks to an Atlanta Federal Reserve conference. Current labor and supply bottlenecks, he said, are likely to pass, and evidence that "it may take more time to reopen a $20 trillion economy than it did to shut it down."



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar initially rose from 109.23 in New Zealand to session highs of 109.50 at Tokyo open. The pair then met renewed selling and tumbled in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields to an intra-day low of 109.08 in Europe before recovering to 109.28 at New York open and then traded sideways.



Despite falling from 1.2151 in New Zealand to session lows of 1.2127 ahead of European open, the single currency erased intra-day losses and rose to an intra-day high of 1.2168 on broad-based usd's weakness before retreating to 1.2135 at New York open on jump in U.S. yields. Price then rebounded again to 1.2161 and then moved sideways.



The British pound initially retreated from 1.4107 in New Zealand to 1.4079 in Asia before rising to 1.4019 in early European morning. Despite a brief drop to an intra-day low of 1.4078 at New York open, cable then rallied to session highs of 1.4146 on cross-buying in sterling.



