The greenback surrendered some of its gains and ended the day little changed against majority of its peers on Monday. Dollar initially gained on market optimism that the Federal Reserve will raise its rates sooner rather than later before retreating in New York afternoon.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite edging up to 115.84 in Asian morning, dollar met renewed selling there and dropped to 115.19 ahead of New York open on broad-based buying in jpy. The pair then continued to ratchet lower and hit an intra-day low at 115.05 in New York morning before stabilising.



The single currency remained under pressure in New Zealand and dropped to 1.1321 in early European morning. Euro then met renewed selling at 1.1344 in Europe and fell to an intra-day low at 1.1286 in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength as well as cross-selling in euro. However, the pair then pared its losses and staged a strong short covering bounce to 1.1334 in New York on renewed weakness in usd.



The British pound traded sideways inside a narrow range in Asia and briefly spiked up to session highs at 1.3603 in European morning. However, the pair then met renewed selling there and fell to an intra-day low at 1.3533 on cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro before staging a short-covering rebound to 1.3580 in New York in tande, with euro.



Data to be released on Tuesday:

U.K. BRC retail sales, NIESR GDP estimate, Australia retail sales, trade balance, imports, exports, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, Italy retail sales, U.S. mortgage application and redbook.