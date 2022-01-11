The greenback surrendered some of its gains and ended the day little changed against majority of its peers on Monday. Dollar initially gained on market optimism that the Federal Reserve will raise its rates sooner rather than later before retreating in New York afternoon.
Versus the Japanese yen, despite edging up to 115.84 in Asian morning, dollar met renewed selling there and dropped to 115.19 ahead of New York open on broad-based buying in jpy. The pair then continued to ratchet lower and hit an intra-day low at 115.05 in New York morning before stabilising.
The single currency remained under pressure in New Zealand and dropped to 1.1321 in early European morning. Euro then met renewed selling at 1.1344 in Europe and fell to an intra-day low at 1.1286 in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength as well as cross-selling in euro. However, the pair then pared its losses and staged a strong short covering bounce to 1.1334 in New York on renewed weakness in usd.
The British pound traded sideways inside a narrow range in Asia and briefly spiked up to session highs at 1.3603 in European morning. However, the pair then met renewed selling there and fell to an intra-day low at 1.3533 on cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro before staging a short-covering rebound to 1.3580 in New York in tande, with euro.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
U.K. BRC retail sales, NIESR GDP estimate, Australia retail sales, trade balance, imports, exports, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, Italy retail sales, U.S. mortgage application and redbook.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the defensive mode above 1.1300
EUR/USD consolidates Monday’s losses above 1.1300 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair keeps the corrective pullback from an upward sloping support line from November 24 and the 200-SMA.
GBP/USD eyes to regain 1.3600 inside weekly rising triangle
GBP/USD pares the previous day’s losses around 1.3580 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable pair picks up bids inside short-term ascending triangle formation. However, steady RSI and sluggish MACD joins the pair’s failures to stay beyond 1.3600 keep sellers hopeful.
Gold remains on firm grounds in a 50% Fibo retracement
Gold bulls have run up a 50% mean reversion of the prior daily bearish impulse. This is a significant milestone. The price fell below dynamic trendline support on the daily chart. It has since moved into restest the prior lows.
Solana price eyes 25% gains as SOL arrives at an inflection point
Solana price has seen a considerable drop over the last week as the crypto markets continue to bleed. While this descent might seem bearish, it has allowed SOL to reach an inflection point, allowing it a chance to make a comeback.
Will Apple have a happy iPhone birthday?
Apple shares closed out Monday just in the green, registering a modest gain of 0.1% to close at $172.17. While tech names have struggled so far in 2022 due to higher yields and an aggressive Fed, apple remains poised near all-time highs.