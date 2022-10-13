Despite edging to a fresh 24-year high versus the Japanese yen, the greenback pared its gains after slightly dovish Fed minutes and ended the day little changed against majority of its peers as investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. CPI due out Thursday on clue of next step of rate hike from the Federal Reserve.



Reuters earlier Federal Reserve officials agreed they needed to raise interest rates to a more restrictive level - and then maintain them there for some time - to meet their goal of lowering "broad-based and unacceptably high" inflation, a readout of last month's policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

Many U.S. central bank officials "emphasized the cost of taking too little action to bring down inflation likely outweighed the cost of taking too much action," the minutes of the Sept. 20-21 meeting said, with many of them also stressing the importance of staying the course on the inflation fight "even as the labor market slowed."

At last month's meeting Fed officials raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third straight time in an effort to drive inflation down from 40-year highs, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed afterward that they would "keep at it until we're confident the job is done."



More from Reuters, U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September amid strong gains in the costs of services and goods, suggesting inflation could remain uncomfortably high for a while. The producer price index for final demand rebounded 0.4% last month, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. Data for August was revised lower to show the PPI falling 0.2% instead of dipping 0.1% as previously reported. In the 12 months through September, the PPI increased 8.5% after advancing 8.7% in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI rising 0.2% and climbing 8.4% year-on-year.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar rose above previous 24-year high at 145.89 (Sep) to 146.38 in Asian morning before retreating to 146.01. The pair then rallied above said level to a fresh 24-year peak of 146.98 near New York midday on usd's strength together with active cross-selling in jpy before retreating on slightly dovish Fed minutes.



The single currency edged down to 0.9684 initially in Asian morning before rebounding in tandem with cable to session highs at 0.9734 in Asia. The pair then pared its gains and briefly tumbled to a 11-day trough of 0.9669 in New York morning on usd's broad-based bounce together with cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling but only to rebound again to 0.9719 after mildly dovish Fed minutes.



The British pound briefly dropped to a 12-day bottom at 1.0925 in Asian morning before jumping to 1.1059 on Bank of England news. Despite retreating to 1.0955 in European morning, the pair then found renewed buying there and rallied to 1.1088 before edging higher to session highs of 1.1133 on active cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro.



Sources from Reuters, the Bank of England has signaled privately to lenders that it was prepared to extend its emergency bond-buying programme beyond this Friday's deadline if market conditions demanded it, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing three sources. The report comes after the British central bank's governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that he had no intention of extending purchases of bonds beyond Friday when they are due to stop. The Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday that if high inflation does not start to wane she will continue to support aggressive rate rises aimed at taming price pressures.

"Inflation is much too high, and I strongly believe that bringing inflation back to our target is a necessary condition for meeting the goals mandated by Congress of price stability and maximum employment on a sustainable basis," Bowman said in the text of a speech to be delivered before a gathering in New York City. The policy maker said Fed rate rises this year, which have been very large relative to the pace of past rate rise campaigns, had her full support.



Data to be released on Thursday:



New Zealand food price index, Australia consumer inflation expectation, Japan producer prices, Germany CPI, Swiss producer/import prices, U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims.