The greenback ended the day little changed against a majority of its peers on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the much-awaited Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.



Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar rebounded from 129.86 at the Asian open to 130.29 in early European morning. However, price then met renewed selling there and fell to session lows at 129.71 in New York morning before staging a short-covering bounce to 130.20 in tandem with U.S. yields.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and retreated to session lows of 1.0493 in European morning before rising to an intra-day high at 1.0578 at New York open due partly to cross-buying in euro especially vs sterling and chf. The pair then pared its gains and retreated sharply to 1.0512 in New York on renewed USD's strength before stabilising.



The British pound traded with a firm undertone in Asia and gained to 1.2555 in early European morning. The pair found renewed buying at 1.2494 and rose to session highs at 1.2567 at New York open before falling in tandem with euro to an intra-day low at 1.2471 in New York.

Data to be released on Wednesday

