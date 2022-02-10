The greenback ended the day mixed against majority of its peers on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead U.S. CPI release on Thursday.
Reuters reported inflation could ease later this year as demand cools and some of the constraints on supply are resolved, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday. But it's still not clear how long it could take for those pricing pressures to ease, and the Fed will need to help reduce demand by removing some of the support it is providing to the U.S. economy, she said. "My expectation is that inflation will moderate but remain above 2% this year and next," Mester said in remarks prepared for a virtual event organized by the European Economics and Financial Centre. "But this forecast is conditional on the FOMC taking appropriate action."
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 115.67 at Asian open and dropped to session lows at 115.33 in Asian morning due to falling U.S. Treasury yields. The pair then staged a rebound to 115.53 ahead of European open before moving sideways for the remainder of the day.
The single currency edged up to 1.1432 in Asian morning on usd's broad-based retreat before falling to session lows at 1.1403 at European open due partly to cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling. The pair then erased its losses and rose to an intra-day high at 1.1447 at New York open before stabilising.
The British pound tracked euro's initial movements closely and gained to 1.3566 in Asian morning before falling to 1.3538 at European open. The pair then rose to an intra-day high at 1.3589 in European morning. However, cable met renewed selling there and tumbled to session lows of 1.3527 near New York close due partly to cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Japan producer prices, Australia consumer inflation, UK GDP, U.S. CPI, core CPI, jobless claims and Federal budget.
