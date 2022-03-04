The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Thursday due to geopolitical concerns as Ukraine and Russia commenced their second round of talks together with more hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.



Reuters reported Russia's war in Ukraine could hit the U.S. economy across a variety of channels from higher prices to dampened spending and investment, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday, though it is unclear what the ultimate impact will be. "What we know so far is that commodity prices have moved up significantly, energy prices in particular. That is going to work its way through our U.S. economy," in the form of higher inflation at least in the short term, Powell told the Senate Banking Committee. "In addition we could see risk sentiment decline so you could see lower investment. You could see people hold back on spending. It is hard to see what the effect on both supply and demand will be." Powell said that the Fed was watching the situation carefully, but that so far it did not change the central bank's plans to raise interest rates beginning at its March meeting to try to control already-high U.S. inflation.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to a 2-1/2 week high at 115.80 in European morning. However, price later retreated to 115.39 near New York close on safe-haven yen buying as investors remained cautious due to 2nd round of Ukraine-Russia talks.



The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, while layoffs declined sharply in February, indicating that the labor market recovery was gaining steam. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 18,000 to a seasonally adjusted 215,000 for the week ended Feb. 26, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 applications for the latest week.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and weakened to 1.1072 in European morning and edged lower to a fresh 22-month bottom at 1.1034 on broad-based euro's selling in New York before staging a short covering rebound.



The British pound gained from 1.3378 in Asia to session highs at 1.3418 at European open due partly to cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro. However, price met renewed selling there and fell to an intra-day low at 1.3318 in New York morning on risk-aversion.



Data to be released on Friday:

Australia manufacturing sales, retail sales, Japan unemployment rate, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, Italy GDP, UK construction PMI, EU retail sales, Canada building permits, labor productivity, Ivey PMI and U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings.