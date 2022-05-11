The greenback ended the day slightly higher against majority of its peers on Tuesday as comments from Federal Reserve officials triggered speculation of more rate hikes from the central bank later this year.
Reuters reported the Federal Reserve's signal that it will likely raise interest rates by 50 bps at each of its next two meetings in June and July is sensible, New York Fed President John Williams said on Tuesday.
"I do think as a base case of thinking, 50 basis point increases makes sense exactly as Chair Powell laid out," Williams told reporters following a speech to an economics conference organized by Germany's central bank in Eltville am Rhein, Germany.
"We are removing accommodation pretty quickly...and that gives us a little space to move in something like the 50 basis point increment at the next couple of meetings."
Versus the Japanese yen, despite dropping to session lows at 129.81 in Asian morning, price rebounded strongly to 130.54 ahead of European open. The pair then met renewed selling there and retreated to 129.87 ahead of New York open due to falling U.S. yields before rebounding to 130.45 in New York.
The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 1.0585 ahead of European open on usd's retreat. The pair then met renewed selling there and fell to an intra-day low at 1.0526 on rebound in usd in New York morning before stabilising.
The British pound also traded with a firm bias and gained in tandem with euro to session highs at 1.2375 ahead of European open before falling to 1.2305 in European morning, then to an intra-day low at 1.2292 on broad-based usd's rebound in New York.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
Australia Westpac consumer sentiment, China PPI, CPI, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, Germany CPI, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI and Federal budget.
