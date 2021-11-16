The greenback rose to a 16-month high on rally in US Treasury yields and ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Monday on renewed concern on global growth and inflation as investors awaited the release of fresh data from U.S. to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will raise its rates anytime soon.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite retreating from 114.04 to 113.76 in Asian morning, dollar found renewed buying there and rebounded to 114.01 in early European morning, then to 114.21 in New York on broad-based usd's strength due to a rally in U.S. Treasury yields.



Although the single currency rebounded to 1.1463 in European morning, price then retreated to 1.1438 in early European morning. The pair penetrated Friday's 15-month trough at 1.1434 and tumbled to a 16-month low at 1.1357 near New York close on usd's strength together with active cross-selling in euro especially vs gbp.



Reuters reported inflation in the euro zone will take longer to decline due to high energy prices and persistent supply chain bottlenecks, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday. "Although the duration of supply constraints is uncertain, they are likely to persist for several months and gradually ease only during 2022," she told a hearing of the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs. "As a result, we still see inflation moderating in the next year, but it will take longer to decline than originally expected," Lagarde added.



The British pound traded with a firm bias and gained to 1.3440 (Reuters) in Asia before falling briefly to an intra-day low at 1.3404 in early European morning. The pair then erased its losses and rose to an intra-day high at 1.3450 in New York due partly to comments on interest rate from Bank of England policymakers. However, price later pared its gains and retreated to 1.3405 near the close on broad-based rally in usd.



More news from Reuters, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that he was very uneasy about the inflation outlook and that his decision to keep interest rates on hold earlier this month had been a very close call.

"I'm very uneasy about the inflation situation," Bailey told the House of Commons Treasury Committee. "I want to be very clear on that. It is not ... where we wanted to be, to have inflation above target." "On the decision itself, however, it was a very close call in my view," Bailey added.



Data to be released on Tuesday:

Japan tertiary industry activities, U.K. Claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, France CPI, Italy CPI, EU employment, GDP, Canada housing starts, U.S. import prices, export prices, retail sales, redbook, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, business inventories, NAHB housing market index and New Zealand GDT price index.