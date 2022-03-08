The greenback rose against majority of its peers on Monday on safe-haven buying due to continued uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine conflict leading to a surge in oil price which could dampen the global economic recovery. (Dow closed at 32,817, down by 797 points or 2.37%)
Reuters reported Russia is demanding that Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent territories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov told Reuters that Russia had told Ukraine it was ready to halt its military action "in a moment" if Kyiv met its conditions.
Russian negotiators on Monday did not have positive developments to report following talks with Ukraine and warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result. The talks "are not easy. It is too early to talk about something positive," negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said following the talks. "Hopefully next time we can take a bigger step forward."
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asian morning and gained to 115.12 at European open. The pair then rose to an intra-day high at 115.47 in New York morning as a jump in U.S. Treasury yields triggered usd's broad-based strength.
The single currency remained under pressure and retreated to 1.0822 in Asian morning before moving sideways ahead of European open. The pair then dropped to a fresh 22-month trough at 1.0807 in European morning on usd's strength. Euro then staged a rebound to 1.0932 in New York morning on positive Ukraine-Russia news before retreating.
The British pound also remained under pressure and retreated to 1.3186 in Asian morning. The pair continued to ratchet lower due to usd's broad-based strength and fell to a 14-month trough of 1.3102 in New York due partly to cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Japan current account, trade balance, coincident index, leading indicator, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Germany industrial output, Italy retail sales, EU employment, GDP, Canada leading index, trade balance, exports, imports, U.S. international trade balance, goods trade balance, redbook, wholesale inventories and wholesale sales
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates below 0.7350 as commodities' rally takes a breather
AUD/USD is consolidating the rebound below 0.7350, as commodities' bulls take a breather, with both oil and gold prices pulling back. A jump in the Australian NAB Business Confidence underpins the AUD while the S&P 500 futures gain 0.25%.
Gold hourly support guards a 61.8% golden ratio $1,950, bulls look to $2,075
Gold is hamstrung by the strength of the US dollar. The price of gold is firm in Tokyo and eyes the $2,000 level. However, the hourly structure on the charts is not conducive at this point for sustained gains and the focus.
EUR/USD holds in a tight spot at the edge of the abyss, 1.0800 and ECB eyed
EUR/USD is attempting to correct higher in Asia, following the lead from yesterday's trade where the price established just ahead of 1.08 the figure where it was pinned near a 22-month low. Traders look to the ECB for clarification of the renewed dovish stance vs the Fed's hawkish pitch.
Dogecoin price to collapse to $0.09 despite recent rebound
Dogecoin price is currently down more than 13% from the March 1, 2022 high of $0.139 and 44% down from the 2022 high of $0.215. Buying pressure remains vacant as sellers slowly bleed DOGE lower and lower. A total absence of any technical support until the $0.09 price range.
Are we nearing the final days of the dollar?
The dishonest fiat Federal Reserve Note “dollar” is slowly dying and will eventually need to be replaced with something more trustworthy. Perhaps it will be presented to Americans as a series of dramatic monetary reforms.