The greenback rose against majority of its peers on Monday on safe-haven buying due to continued uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine conflict leading to a surge in oil price which could dampen the global economic recovery. (Dow closed at 32,817, down by 797 points or 2.37%)



Reuters reported Russia is demanding that Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent territories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov told Reuters that Russia had told Ukraine it was ready to halt its military action "in a moment" if Kyiv met its conditions.

Russian negotiators on Monday did not have positive developments to report following talks with Ukraine and warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result. The talks "are not easy. It is too early to talk about something positive," negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said following the talks. "Hopefully next time we can take a bigger step forward."



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asian morning and gained to 115.12 at European open. The pair then rose to an intra-day high at 115.47 in New York morning as a jump in U.S. Treasury yields triggered usd's broad-based strength.



The single currency remained under pressure and retreated to 1.0822 in Asian morning before moving sideways ahead of European open. The pair then dropped to a fresh 22-month trough at 1.0807 in European morning on usd's strength. Euro then staged a rebound to 1.0932 in New York morning on positive Ukraine-Russia news before retreating.



The British pound also remained under pressure and retreated to 1.3186 in Asian morning. The pair continued to ratchet lower due to usd's broad-based strength and fell to a 14-month trough of 1.3102 in New York due partly to cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro.



Data to be released on Tuesday:



Japan current account, trade balance, coincident index, leading indicator, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Germany industrial output, Italy retail sales, EU employment, GDP, Canada leading index, trade balance, exports, imports, U.S. international trade balance, goods trade balance, redbook, wholesale inventories and wholesale sales