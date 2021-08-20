The greenback rose to a 9-month high and ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Thursday except the safe-haven jpy as a fall in global stocks triggered broad-based risk-aversion.



Sources from Reuters, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 17-month low last week, pointing to another month of robust job growth, though surging COVID-19 infections pose a risk to the labor market recovery. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 29,000 to a seasonally adjusted 348,000 for the week ended Aug. 14, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The fourth straight weekly decline pushed claims to their lowest level since mid-March 2020, when mandatory shutdowns of nonessential businesses were enforced to slow the first wave of coronavirus cases.



And Economists polled by them had forecast 363,000 applications for the latest week. Claims have declined from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020, but they remain above the 200,000-250,000 range that is seen as consistent with healthy labor market conditions.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar gained in Asia to session highs at 110.22, price erased its gains and tumbled to session lows at 109.49 in European morning on active risk-averse buying in jpy due to selloff in global stocks together with falling U.S. yields. Later, the pair staged a short-covering rebound to 109.83 in New York.



The single currency remained under pressure and fell to a 9-month low at 1.1667 in Asian morning, however, lack of follow-through selling there triggered profit-taking and the pair rebounded to 1.1704 at New York open due to cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling. However, the price later pared intra-day gains and retreated to 1.1673 on renewed usd's strength.



The British pound remained under pressure and retreated to 1.3713 in Asian morning. Intra-day decline accelerated in Europe and price fell to an intra-day low at 1.3666 in European morning and later ratcheted lower to a fresh 4-week low of 1.3631 at New York close on broad-based usd's strength as well as active cross-selling in sterling especially vs euro and jpy.



Data to be released on Friday:



U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, PSNB, PSNCR, retail sales, Japan nationwide CPI, Germany producer prices, Canada retail sales and new housing price index.