The greenback traded the day slightly higher against majority of its peers except versus yen and swiss franc on Wednesday as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continued to linger and triggered risk aversion due to fall in global stocks. (Dow closed at 33,131, down by 464 points or 1.38%).



Reuters just reported satellite imagery taken on Wednesday showed new deployments in western Russia, many of them within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of the border with Ukraine and less than 50 miles (80 km) from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, a private U.S. company said. The images showed field deployment, military convoys, artillery and armored personnel carriers with support equipment and troops. The images released by Maxar Technologies MAXR.N, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters. Most of the troops and equipment were positioned in smaller unit-sized formations on farm land and along tree lines, Maxar said on Wednesday.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded sideways inside a narrow range in Asian trading as focus remained on other majors. Despite rebounding to 115.19 in New York morning, price later fell to an intra-day low of 114.93 on safe-haven yen buying due to renewed escalation in Ukraine crisis.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and retreated to 1.1317 at European open. Despite rising to session highs at 1.1358 in Europe on rebound in US stock futures, price tumbled to an intra-day low 1.1302 in New York on renewed risk-aversion.



The British pound traded sideways in Asia before rising to session highs at 1.3620 in early European morning. The pair then retreated to 1.3582 at New York open. Cable then met renewed selling at 1.3606 and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3536 in tandem with euro together with comments from Bank Of England's Tenereyo.



Sources from Reutes on Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Wednesday that she - like other BoE policymakers - saw a case for higher interest rates, but that the extent of tightening needed was uncertain. BoE inflation forecasts this month suggested inflation would undershoot its 2% target in two to three years' time if interest rates rose as fast as markets expected, and Tenreyro noted that inflation was on target before the pandemic with rates at 0.75%. "This metric would also suggest only a small amount of policy tightening will ultimately be required, reflecting the small share of the overall stimulus in the pandemic provided by monetary policy in the UK," Tenreyro said in a speech to be delivered to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR).



Data to be released on Thursday:



Australia capital expenditure, building capex, Swiss non-farm payrolls, France consumer confidence, Italy industrial sales, U.S. building permits, GDP, PCE price, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, national activity index, average weekly earnings, new home sales and KC Fed manufacturing.