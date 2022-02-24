The greenback traded the day slightly higher against majority of its peers except versus yen and swiss franc on Wednesday as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continued to linger and triggered risk aversion due to fall in global stocks. (Dow closed at 33,131, down by 464 points or 1.38%).
Reuters just reported satellite imagery taken on Wednesday showed new deployments in western Russia, many of them within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of the border with Ukraine and less than 50 miles (80 km) from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, a private U.S. company said. The images showed field deployment, military convoys, artillery and armored personnel carriers with support equipment and troops. The images released by Maxar Technologies MAXR.N, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters. Most of the troops and equipment were positioned in smaller unit-sized formations on farm land and along tree lines, Maxar said on Wednesday.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded sideways inside a narrow range in Asian trading as focus remained on other majors. Despite rebounding to 115.19 in New York morning, price later fell to an intra-day low of 114.93 on safe-haven yen buying due to renewed escalation in Ukraine crisis.
The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and retreated to 1.1317 at European open. Despite rising to session highs at 1.1358 in Europe on rebound in US stock futures, price tumbled to an intra-day low 1.1302 in New York on renewed risk-aversion.
The British pound traded sideways in Asia before rising to session highs at 1.3620 in early European morning. The pair then retreated to 1.3582 at New York open. Cable then met renewed selling at 1.3606 and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3536 in tandem with euro together with comments from Bank Of England's Tenereyo.
Sources from Reutes on Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Wednesday that she - like other BoE policymakers - saw a case for higher interest rates, but that the extent of tightening needed was uncertain. BoE inflation forecasts this month suggested inflation would undershoot its 2% target in two to three years' time if interest rates rose as fast as markets expected, and Tenreyro noted that inflation was on target before the pandemic with rates at 0.75%. "This metric would also suggest only a small amount of policy tightening will ultimately be required, reflecting the small share of the overall stimulus in the pandemic provided by monetary policy in the UK," Tenreyro said in a speech to be delivered to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR).
Data to be released on Thursday:
Australia capital expenditure, building capex, Swiss non-farm payrolls, France consumer confidence, Italy industrial sales, U.S. building permits, GDP, PCE price, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, national activity index, average weekly earnings, new home sales and KC Fed manufacturing.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.