Despite retreating initially in New York morning on rebound in U.S. stocks, the greenback later rallied across the board and ended higher against majority of its peers on Tuesday as BOE official reiterated that the central bank will end its bond-buying program on Friday triggered renewed risk aversion.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 145.86 ahead of European open. Despite falling to session lows at 145.43 in New York morning, the pair erased its losses and rallied on renewed usd's strength to session highs of 145.89 near the close.



The single currency met renewed selling at 0.9722 at Asian open and fell to a 10-day trough at 0.9672 in Asia. The pair then erased its losses and rose to an intra-day high at 0.9774 in New York morning on usd's weakness due to rebound in U.S. stocks but only to retreat sharply to 0.9695 on 'pound-led' usd's strength before stabilising.



The British pound also retreated initially in Asia to 1.0999 at European open. Despite rising to session highs at 1.1180 in New York morning on usd's retreat, cable then erased its gains and tumbled to an intra-day low of 1.0954 near the close on cross-selling in sterling on BoE Bailey's gilts comments.



Reuters reported Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that British pension funds and other investors hit hard by a slump in bond prices had just three days left to fix their problems before the central bank would withdraw support.

Only hours earlier, the BoE expanded its programme of daily bond purchases to include inflation-linked debt, citing a "material risk" to British financial stability and "the prospect of self-reinforcing 'fire sale' dynamics".

But speaking in Washington late in the day, Bailey was clear that he had no intention of extending purchases of bonds beyond Friday when they are due to stop.

In other news, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Tuesday that even with a large amount of rate rises this year, the central bank has yet to get surging inflation under control and will need to press forward with tightening monetary policy.

"Unacceptably high and persistent inflation remains the key challenge facing the U.S. economy," Mester said in the text of a speech prepared for delivery before an event in New York. "Despite some moderation on the demand side of the economy and nascent signs of improvement in supply side conditions, there has been no progress on inflation," Mester said.



Data to be released on Wednesday:



Japan machinery orders, U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, EU industrial output, U.S. MBA mortgage application and U.S. PPI.