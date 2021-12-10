The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers except the safe-haven yen as increased restrictions in the world caused by the spread of Covid variant Omicron dampened risk appetite.



Reuters just reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest level in more than 52 years last week as labor market conditions continued to tighten amid an acute shortage of workers.



Initial claims for state unemployment benefits tumbled 43,000 to a seasonally adjusted 184,000 for the week ended Dec. 4, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The drop to the lowest level since September 1969 was, however, likely exaggerated by difficulties adjusting the data for seasonal fluctuations.



Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 215,000 applications for the latest week. Claims have declined from a record high of 6.149 million in early April of 2020.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 113.81 in Asian morning and fell to 113.36 in European morning on active risk-averse buying in jpy. The pair then ratcheted lower to an intra-day low at 113.28 in New York morning before staging a rebound to 113.65.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and weakened to 1.1308 ahead of New York open on usd's broad-based strength. Intra-day decline accelerated in New York morning and price fell to a session lows at 1.1279 in New York due partly to cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling.



The British pound traded sideways inside a narrow range in Asia and edged up to 1.3216 ahead of European open. Despite falling to session lows at 1.3172 ahead of New York open on usd's strength, the pair erased its losses and rose to an intra-day high of 1.3222 near New York close on cross-buying in sterling.



Data to be released on Friday :



New Zealand manufacturing PMI, retail sales, Japan corporate goods price, U.K. GDP, construction output, trade balance, industrial output, manufacturing output, NIESR GDP estimate, Germany CPI, Italy industrial output, Canada capacity utilization, U.S. CPI, University of Michigan sentiment and Federal budget.

