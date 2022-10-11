The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Monday in tandem with U.S. yields as investors braced for higher inflation data due out Thursday. Meanwhile, escalating Russia-Ukraine tension also triggered broad-based risk aversion together with renewed selloff in U.S. stocks.



Reuters reported several explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the cities of Lviv, Ternopil and Dnipro on Monday, after Russia accused Ukraine of orchestrating a powerful blast that damaged a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea. Urainian public broadcaster Suspilne quoted emergency services as saying there were dead and wounded in Kyiv but gave no further details of casualties.

Also, the U.S. Federal Reserve may still be able to lower inflation without a sharp rise in unemployment even as it continues raising interest rates, Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said Monday, a rebuttal to arguments the Fed is pushing the world and the U.S. towards a potentially sharp downturn.

"I think we can bring inflation down relatively quickly while also avoiding a recession," Evans said, citing "unusual behavior" in the economy that should allow the Fed "to disinflate without a large increase in unemployment if we navigate the path to a reasonably restrictive policy setting carefully and judiciously."



Further from Reuters, U.S. Federal Reserve officials are closely aligned on the need to raise the target policy rate to around 4.5% by early next year, and incoming data would have to upend current projections for that to change, Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said on Monday.

"There's not really a lot of difference" at this point among Fed officials' views about appropriate policy, Evans said. "We're headed for this four and a half percent-ish federal funds rate by March...We are going to put a lot of restrictiveness in place no matter what the data comes in at, unless there was rally a lot In the next two months. There's not enough time for that."



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar briefly rebounded to 145.66 at Tokyo open before retreating to 145.24 in early European morning. Price then found renewed buying there and rose to session highs of 145.85 in holiday-thinned North America morning in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields before stabilising.



The single currency remained under pressure. Price met renewed selling at 0.9752 in Asia and fell to session lows of 0.9683 in European morning on broad-based usd's strength. Despite spiking up to 0.9749 (Reuters) in holiday-thinned North American morning, euro then retreated strongly again to 0.9686 on rebound in usd before moving sideways.



The British pound traded broadly sideways initially in Asia. Despite spiking up to session highs of 1.1111 in early European morning on news of BOE expanding its support for financial market, cable retreated sharply to 1.1028 before rebounding again to 1.1109 on comments from UK Treasury Select Committee head. Sterling then met renewed selling there and tumbled in tandem with euro to an 10-day trough of 1.1020 in holiday-thinned North American before staging a recovery to 1.1080.



Sources from Reuters, the Bank of England said on Monday it was ready to increase the size of its daily purchases of government bonds to ensure there was sufficient capacity ahead of the Oct. 14 end of gilt purchases. It said the maximum size of each operation would be confirmed each morning and was set at up to 10 billion pounds ($11 billion) in Monday's auction.



Data to be released on Tuesday :



New Zealand retail sales, U.K. BRC retail sales, Australia consumer sentiment, NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Japan current account, eco watchers current, eco watchers account, U.K. climate count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Italy industrial output, Swiss leading index and U.S. redbook.