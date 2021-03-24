The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers, except versus safe-haven Japanese yen on Tuesday due to risk-averse usd buying on renewed concerns about the lasting impact about the coronavirus resurfaced together with selloff in U.S. equities.



Reuters reported U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at a hearing on Tuesday that there are no current plans to lengthen the maturity of Treasury debt issued. While Yellen, who was speaking at the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services, signaled Treasury was not about to embark on a deliberate effort to lengthen the portfolio, some investors still expect that to happen naturally, as the heavy reliance on bills for emergency spending diminishes and the Treasury draws down its cash balance. Asked about current asset valuations, Powell said that "some asset prices are a bit high" but noted that funding risk is relatively modest and banks are well-capitalized. Yellen characterized asset prices as "elevated" by historical standards.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar initially fell from 108.87 in Asia to 108.68 at European open before rebounding to 108.80. The pair met renewed selling there and tumbled to session lows of 108.41 safe-haven jpy buying, however, the greenback then pared intra-day losses and recovered to 108.75 in New York on usd's broad-based strength before moving sideways.



The single currency met renewed selling at 1.1940 at Asian open and intra-day fall accelerated at European open and later tumbled to a 13-day low of 1.1843 near New York close on usd's broad-based strength.



The British pound remained under pressure in Asia and fell to 1.3822 ahead of European open before staging a minor rebound to 1.3853 at European open. However, renewed selling there knocked price back down and the pair tumbled to 1.3752 in European morning on usd's broad-based strength together with cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro. Price then recovered to 1.3801 in New York but only to fall again to a near 6-week low of 1.3740 near the close.



