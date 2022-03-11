The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Thursday due to a rally in U.S. Treasury yields together with risk-averse buying in usd due to a selloff in U.S. stocks. (Dow Jones ended the day at 33,174, down by 112 points or 0.34%).
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias and gained to session highs at 116.19 in Asia, however, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price retreated sharply to 115.82 in early European morning. The pair then rebounded to 116.19 again in New York morning before stabilising.
The single currency traded inside a narrow range in Asia before retreated to 1.1026 in European morning. Despite jumping to a 1-week high at 1.1120 on ECB's hawkish hold, price erased its gains and fell to session lows at 1.0976 near New York close on usd's broad-based strength.
Reuters reported the European Central Bank will wind down asset purchases faster than it had planned, it said on Thursday, as high inflation is now likely to be more persistent, fuelled by soaring commodity prices and an increasingly tight labour market.
"If the incoming data support the expectation that the medium-term inflation outlook will not weaken even after the end of our net asset purchases, the Governing Council will conclude net purchases under the APP (Asset Purchase Programme) in the third quarter," the ECB said. If the medium term inflation outlook changes and if financing conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards our two per cent target, we stand ready to revise our schedule for net asset purchases in terms of size and/or duration," the ECB said.
The British pound found renewed buying at 1.3144 in Asian morning and gained to session highs at 1.3194 in early European morning. Cable then tumbled in tandem with euro in New York trading to a fresh 14-month trough at 1.3081 near the close on usd's strength.
Data to be released on Friday:
New Zealand business NZ PSI, manufacturing PMI, food price index, Japan all household spending, U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, Germany CPI, HICP, Italy unemployment, U.K. consumer inflation expectation, NISER GDP estimation, Canada capacity utilization, employment change, unemployment rate and U.S. University of Michigan sentiment.
