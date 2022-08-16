The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Monday as the release of disappointing Chinese data triggered global recession worries and hence the broad-based risk-aversion.



Reuters reported China's industrial output expanded 3.8% in July from a year earlier, slowing from a 3.9% rise in June, official data showed on Monday, as a nascent recovery in the world's second-largest economy faltered. The growth was much weaker than a 4.6% increase that analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll. Retail sales rose 2.7%, after rebounding 3.1% in the previous month. That also missed analysts' forecast for 5.0% growth.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 132.92 at Asian open and gained to 133.54 in early European morning. The pair then erased its gains and fell to session lows at 132.56 in tandem with U.S. yields after downbeat US data at New York open before staging a short-covering rebound to 133.36 near the close.



The single currency met renewed selling at 1.0268 in Asian morning and fell to 1.0186 in European morning on usd's rebound together with cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling. Price then staged a recovery to 1.0222 in New York morning but only to tumble to a 1-week trough of 1.0155 in New York afternoon on broad-based usd's strength.



The British pound also met renewed selling at 1.2148 in Asia and tumbled to an intra-day low in tandem with euro to 1.2051 in European morning. Cable then staged a short-covering rebound to 1.2114 at New York open before retreating again.



Data to be released on Tuesday:



Japan Tertiary industry activities, U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, average weekly earnings, EU trade balance, ZEW survey expectations, Germany ZEW economics sentiment, ZEW current conditions, Canada housing starts, CPI, U.S. building permits, housing starts, redbook, industrial output, capacity utilization and manufacturing output.