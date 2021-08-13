The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Thursday, helped by the release of upbeat U.S. data together with rising U.S. yields.



Following news & poll by Reuters, the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to gather momentum. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 375,000 for the week ended August 7. Data for the prior week was revised to show 2,000 more applications received than previously reported. Economists polled had forecast 375,000 applications for the latest week. Unadjusted claims, which offer a better read of the labor market, decreased 5,198 to 320,517 last week.

U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in July, the Labor Department said on Thursday, suggesting inflation could remain high as strong demand fueled by the recovery continues to hurt supply chains. In the 12 months through July, the PPI jumped 7.8%, a record high since the measure was introduced in 2010.

The producer price index for final demand increased 1.0% last month after rising 1.0% in June. Three-quarters of the gain was driven by a record one-month increase in final demand services, while the goods advance was half what it was in June.



Versus the Japanese yen, the greenback traded inside a narrow range as focus remained on other dollar majors. Despite retreating to 110.32 in Asian morning, price gained in tandem with U.S. yields to 110.54 in New York morning before retreating due to broad-based cross buying in yen.



The single currency traded sideways in Asia before edging up to 1.1748 in European morning, however, the pair met renewed selling there and dropped to session lows at 1.1724 in New York morning on broad-based rebound in usd due to upbeat US PPI together with rising U.S. yields.



The British pound also traded sideways in Asia and rebounded from 1.3856 to 1.3878 in early European morning, however, renewed selling there knocked price lower and the pair fell to a fresh 2-week low at 1.3794 in New York on usd's strength together with cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro.



On the data front, Reuters reported Britain's economy grew by a faster-than expected 1.0% in June, official data showed on Thursday, a poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 0.8% in gross domestic product. The Office for National Statistics also revised its estimate for growth in May down to 0.6% from an originally reported 0.8% increase.



Data to be released on Friday:



New Zealand manufacturing PMI, Japan tertiary industry activity, France ILO unemployment rate, CPI, Germany wholesale price index, Swiss producer/import price, EU trade balance, U.S. import prices, export prices and University of Michigan sentiment.