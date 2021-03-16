Although the greenback rose in Asia and European morning on Monday due to rally in U.S. Treasury yields and as investors remained cautious ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, dollar later pared intra-day gains on profit-taking and as well as improved risk sentiment due to rise in U.S. equities.
Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar retreated to 108.92 in Asian morning, the pair later rallied to a fresh 9-month high of 109.36 ahead of European open due to rising U.S. yields but only weaken to 109.01 in European morning on cross-buying in jpy. Price then recovered to 109.25 in New York morning before trading sideways.
The single currency gained respite and gained from 1.1944 in New Zealand to 1.1967 in Asian morning, the pair then later fell to session lows of 1.1912 in New York on renewed usd's strength due to rise in U.S. yields before rebounding to 1.1937 on short-covering.
While the British pound briefly gained to 1.3950 in Asia, renewed selling emerged and pressured cable to 1.3896 ahead of European open due to usd's broad-based strength. Price later rebounded to 1.3946 in Europe but only to fall again to an intra-day low at 1.3854 in New York before recovering to 1.3904 near the close.
Data to be released on Tuesday :
New Zealand GDT price index, Australia house price index, Japan industrial output, capacity utilization, industrial output, Germany wholesale price index, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, France CPI (EU norm), CPI, Italy CPI, CPI (EU norm), EU ZEW survey expectation, and U.S. import prices, export prices, retail sales, retail sales ex-autos, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, redbook, business inventories, NAHB housing market index.
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1950 as Treasury yields drop
EUR/USD picks up bids and looks to regain 1.1950, helped by a fall in the US Treasury yields. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday’s downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair’s further weakness.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900
GBP/USD struggles to keep late Monday’s recovery moves from 1.3852. Bearish momentum, failures to cross short-term resistance line favor sellers. 50-day SMA, 4.5-month-old support line challenge further downside.
