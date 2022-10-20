The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Wednesday while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rallied to a 14-year high as investors maintained expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its aggressive pace of rate hike in order to tackle soaring inflation.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and rose in tandem with U.S. yields to 149.77 at New York open and then ratcheted higher to a fresh 32-year peak of 149.90 in tandem with U.S. yields near the close.
The single currency met renewed selling at 0.9872 at Asian open and fell to 0.9814 in European morning. The pair then ratcheted lower to 0.9760 ahead of New York open. Despite a short covering rebound to 0.9802, euro then pared its gains and tumbled to session lows of 0.9758 on usd's strength before stabilising.
The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and fell to 1.1247 in European morning and then ratcheted lower to 1.1223 ahead of New York open. Despite rebounding to 1.1278 in New York morning, cable then met renewed selling and tumbled in tandem with euro to session lows of 1.1186.
In other news, Reuters reported he fallout in gilt markets from the British government's mini-budget was a "full-scale liquidation event" for pension funds, whose investment managers were calling the Bank of England with increasing alarm, the central bank's Executive Director for Markets said.
"This was a situation that went from 'we're ringing you to let you know' to shouting on the phone to us, within two days," Andrew Hauser told lawmakers on parliament's Treasury committee on Wednesday. "This was a full-scale liquidation event."
Pension funds were forced to offload billions of pounds of UK government bonds, or gilts, at distressed prices last month after the government's announcement of tax cuts sent yields soaring, triggering margin calls on derivatives designed to protect the funds against movements in rates.
Data to released on Thursday:
Japan exports, imports, trade balance, Australia employment change, unemployment rate, Germany producer prices, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, France business climate, EU current account, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, existing home sales and leading index.
