The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Wednesday due to a jump in U.S. yields together with risk aversion triggered by concerns over the recent rise of coronavirus cases in Europe. Federal Reserve J. Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's testimonies also supported usd's strength.



Reuters reported Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that U.S. banks look healthy enough to be allowed to pay dividends and repurchase stock, an updated view that reflects top economic officials' growing confidence in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Asked by Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown if she opposed banks paying dividends and buying back stock, Yellen said she was previously opposed to bank stock buybacks, but financial institutions look healthier now and "should have some ability to, abiding by the rules, to make returns to shareholders." Yellen and Powell, in prepared remarks that mirrored those delivered on Tuesday before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, offered an optimistic outlook for the economy, fueled by expectations for continued progress against the pandemic due to vaccine rollouts and another $1.9 trillion of federal relief spending just getting underway.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar initially fell from 108.64 in Australia to session lows of 108.46 in Asia, the pair erased intra-day losses and rallied to 108.75 in Europe and then to 108.95 in New York morning due to rally in U.S. Treasury yields before retreating to 108.67 on profit-taking as well as cross-buying in jpy.



Although the single currency traded inside a narrow range in Asia, the pair met renewed selling at 1.1847 at European open and tumbled to session lows of 1.1813 on usd's strength due to jump in U.S. yields before staging a short-covering rebound to 1.1844 in European morning on the back of upbeat EU PMI and then traded broadly sideways in New York. Reuters reported euro zone economic activity made a surprise return to growth this month as factories ramped up production to its fastest pace in over 23 years, offsetting a continuing slowdown in the bloc's dominant services industry, a preliminary survey showed. A flash PMI covering the services industry rose to 48.8 from February's 45.7, still in contractionary territory but its highest reading since August, and well above the median expectation in a Reuters poll for 46.0. Meanwhile, booming demand for manufactured goods helped the flash factory PMI soar to 62.4 from 57.9, comfortably the highest reading since the survey began in June 1997 and well above all forecasts in a Reuters poll that predicted 57.7.



The British pound extended its recent losing streak and fell from 1.3760 in Australia to a 6-week low of 1.3675 at European open due to usd's broad-based strength as well as cross-selling in sterling. The pair then staged a strong rebound to 1.3733 on upbeat UK PMI data but only to retreat again to 1.3680 near New York close.



Reuters said a rush of new orders in anticipation of an easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions prompted a much stronger rebound for British companies than expected in March, a business survey showed on Wednesday. The factory PMI rose to its highest since November 2017 at 57.9 in March, up almost three points from February, while the services PMI rose to a seven-month high of 56.8 from 49.5 last month.



Data to be released on Thursday :



Germany GfK consumer sentiment, France business climate, Swiss SNB interest rate decision, Italy trade balance non-EU , U.S. initial jobless claims, cont. jobless claims, GDP final, GDP deflator final, PCE prices final, PCE prices final, KC Fed manufacturing.