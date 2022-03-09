The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Tuesday due to a rally in U.S. Treasury yields and as investors remained cautious about the on-going political crisis between Ukraine and Russia.
Reuters reported Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday restricting the import and export of specified goods and raw materials "to ensure the security of the Russian Federation", Interfax news agency said. It did not specify which goods and materials would be restricted.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and steadily gained in Europe to an intra-day high at 115.79 at New York open due to a jump in U.S. yields together with cross-selling in jpy. However, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price retreated to 115.43 before staging a rebound to 115.74 near the close.
The single currency traded sideways inside a narrow range in Asia before jumping to 1.0921 in early European morning, then to 1.0924 in New York morning. Despite a brief retreat to 1.0873, the pair rose to session highs at 1.0958 in tandem with U.S. stocks before retreating.
The British pound fell to a fresh 14-month trough at 1.3083 at European open due partly to cross-selling in sterling especially vs euro. Cable then erased its losses and gained to session highs of 1.3144 in New York morning before easing.
On the data front, source from Reuters U.S. wholesale inventories increased solidly as initially estimated in January, but the pace slowed significantly from the prior month, which could result in inventories making little or no contribution to economic growth this quarter. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that wholesale inventories rose by an unrevised 0.8% in January. Stocks at wholesalers increased 2.6% in December. Economists polled by Reuters had expected inventories would be unrevised. Wholesale inventories advanced 18.1% in January on a year-on-year basis.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
New Zealand manufacturing sales, Japan GDP, U.K. BRC retail sales, China PPI, CPI, France non-farm payrolls, Ital industrial output, U.S. MBA mortgage application and JOLTS jobs opening.
