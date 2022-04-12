The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Monday due partly to a rally in U.S. Treasury yields and as a fall in U.S. stocks triggered risk-averse buying in usd. (Dow closed at 34,308, down by 413 points or 1.19%)



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 124.04 in New Zealand and gained to 124.99 in Asian morning. The pair continued to ratchet higher and rose to a near 7-year peak at 125.77 at New York open due to broad-based selling in jpy before easing on profit-taking.



The single currency opened higher to 1.0934 in New Zealand due to 1st round of French election results, however, price met renewed selling there and retreated sharply to 1.0875 at European open on usd's strength. Despite staging a rebound to 1.0933 in European morning, the pair fell to 1.0874 in New York due to safe-haven usd buying on stock weakness before trading sideways.



Reuters reported voting was under way in France on Sunday in the first round of a presidential election, with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen posing an unexpected threat to President Emmanuel Macron's re-election hopes. Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and will close at 1800 GMT, when the first exit polls will be published. Such polls are usually very reliable in France. Until just weeks ago, opinion polls pointed to an easy win for the pro-European Union, centrist Macron, who was boosted by his active diplomacy over Ukraine, a strong economic recovery and the weakness of a fragmented opposition.



The British pound remained under pressure in Asia and fell to an intra-day low at 1.2990 at European open. Despite rising to session highs at 1.3057 in Europe, price retreated in tandem with euro to 1.3019 on continued usd's strength before moving narrowly in New York session.



Data to be released on Tuesday:



U.K. BRC retail sales, average weekly earnings, employment change, ILO unemployment rate, claimant count, Japan producer prices, Australia NAB business confidence, NAB business conditions, Germany HICP, CPI, ZEW current conditions, ZEW economic sentiment, France exports, imports, trade balance, current account, EU ZEW survey expectation, U.S. CPI, redbook and Federal budget.