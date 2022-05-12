The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Wednesday as the release of hot U.S. inflation data triggered speculation that the Federal Reserve would stick to their aggressive monetary policy stance.



Reuters reported U.S. consumer price growth slowed sharply in April as gasoline prices eased off record highs, suggesting that inflation has probably peaked, though it is likely to stay hot for a while and keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the brakes to cool demand.

The consumer price index rose 0.3% last month, the smallest gain since last August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. That stood in sharp contrast to the 1.2% month-to-month surge in the CPI in March, which was the largest advance since September 2005.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar remained under pressure in Asia and fell to 129.60 in European morning. The pair then jumped to session highs at 130.81 in early New York morning after the release of hot U.S. CPI data. However, price then erased its gains and tumbled in tandem with U.S. yields to an intra-day low at 129.46 before staging a short covering bounce to 130.06 in late New York.



The single currency traded with a firm bias and gained to 1.0575 in European morning before falling to an intra-day low at 1.0503 at New York open after the release of U.S. inflation data. Despite rising to session highs of 1.0576 in New York morning, price retreated again on renewed usd's strength to 1.0511.



The British pound tracked euro's intra-day movements closely and gained to 1.2390 in European morning before retreating sharply to 1.2278 at New York open. Cable then rallied to session highs at 1.2400 in New York morning but only to tumble to fresh 22-month trough at 1.2238 in late New York on renewed broad-based strength in usd.



Data to be released on Thursday:



