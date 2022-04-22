The greenback erased its initial losses and rose in New York trading to end the day higher against its peers on Thursday in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields on hawkish comments from Fed's Powell confirming a 50bps rate hike at policy meeting next month.



Reuters reported a half-point interest rate increase "will be on the table" when the Federal Reserve meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what are expected to be a series of rate increases this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday in comments that pointed to an aggressive set of Fed actions ahead. With inflation running roughly three times the Fed's 2% target, "it is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly," Powell said in a discussion of the global economy at the meetings of the International Monetary Fund. "Fifty basis points will be on the table for the May meeting."



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar rebounded to 128.63 in Asian morning before retreating sharply to 127.81 in European morning. The pair then erased its losses and rose to an intra-day high at 128.70 in tandem with U.S. yields before easing.



The single currency remained under pressure and edged lower to session lows at 1.0825 in Asian morning. However, price then jumped to an intra-day high at 1.0936 in early European morning on hawkish comments from ECB's Guindos. However, euro then erased its gains and fell sharply to 1.0830 in New York on usd's strength before stabilising.



Sources from Reuters, the European Central Bank should end its Asset Purchase Programme in July and could raise interest rates that same month, in September or later, ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos said in an interview published on Thursday. "My opinion is that the programme should end in July and for the first rate hike we will have to see our projections, the different scenarios and, only then, decide," de Guindos told Bloomberg.

"From today’s perspective, (raising rates in) July is possible and September, or later, is also possible," he added.



The British pound found renewed buying at 1.3043 in Asian morning and gained to session highs at 1.3090 in European morning. Despite retreating to 1.3025 at New York open, price briefly rebounded to 1.3075 on comments from BoE's Mann before retreating in tandem with euro to 1.3023.



More from Reuters, Bank of England monetary policymaker Catherine Mann said interest rates would probably have to go up "a little bit" further, and that in some ways Britain's economy was already suffering from stagflation. "We want to avoid inflation getting out of control. And it may mean that interest rates go up a little bit. We'll just have to see where we are in May," Mann said in a question-and-answer session after delivering a speech on Thursday. Asked about the risk of stagflation - a combination of slow growth and high inflation - Mann said "in some senses, we could say we're already there" because of the jump in energy prices and slowing retail sales.



Data to be released on Friday:



Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, retail sales, Japan nationwide CPI Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, services PMI, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU current account, Canada producer prices, retail sales, U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI and Markit services PMI.