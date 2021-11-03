The greenback extended Monday's gains and rose against majority of its peers on Tuesday on speculation that the Federal Reserve would begin to taper on its asset purchases program.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar met renewed selling at 114.13 at Asian open and tumbled to an intra-day low at 113.47 in European morning on active cross-buying in jpy, price pared its losses and staged a strong rebound to 113.98 near New York close due to broad-based usd's strength.



The single currency traded with a firm undertone in Asia and edged up to 1.1613 at European open. However, the pair met renewed selling there and fell to 1.1587 on soft Germany PMI and then ratcheted lower to an intra-day low at 1.1576 in New York on broad-based rebound in usd.



Reuters reported supply bottlenecks hampered growth in German manufacturing activity for the third month in a row in October, a survey showed on Tuesday. IHS Markit's Final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Europe's largest economy, reached 57.8, slightly down from an initial "flash" reading of 58.2. The index stood at 58.4 in September. The outlook for factories has been clouded by shortages of semiconductors and raw materials that are hitting the German auto industry particularly hard.



The British pound traded sideways in Asia before edging up to 1.3668 at European open. Despite retreating to 1.3626 in Europe, the pair rebounded to 1.3663 in New York morning. However, price met renewed selling there and fell to a fresh 2-1/2 week low at 1.3606 on usd's broad-based strength.



In other news, Reuters said a British fishing vessel seized in France remains in the port of Le Havre, a spokesman for the environment ministry told Reuters, confirming that UK environment minister George Eustice had misspoken earlier on Tuesday when he said it had been released. The owner of the vessel said that it remained held at the port of Le Havre at least until a hearing tomorrow, disputing what Eustice had said on Sky News.

Data to be released on Wednesday :

Australia AIG construction index, services PMI, building permits, New Zealand employment change, unemployment rate, labour cost index, China Caixin services PMI, Japan Market holiday, U.K. nationwide house price, France budget balance, Italy unemployment rate, U.K. Markit services PMI, EU unemployment rate, U.S. MBA mortgage application, ADP employment change, international trade balance, goods trade balance, Markit services PMI, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, Fed interest rate decision.