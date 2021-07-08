The greenback extended its recent winning streak and ended the day higher against its peers on Wednesday after release of Fed's minutes.



Earlier updates from Reuters on Federal Reserve officials that last month felt substantial further progress on the U.S. economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but agreed they should be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized, according to the minutes of the central bank's June policy meeting. In minutes that reflected a divided Fed wrestling with new inflation risks but still relatively high unemployment, "various participants" at the June 15-16 meeting felt conditions for reducing the central bank's asset purchases would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated."



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar fell to a 2-week low at 110.40 at Asian open, price erased its losses and gained to 110.81 in European morning. Later, price then retreated to 110.51 at New York open but only to rebound to 110.81 before trading sideways.



The single currency traded sideways inside a narrow range in Asia and Europe. The pair met renewed selling at 1.1838 (Reuters) at New York open and dropped to a 2-1/2 month low of 1.1782 on usd's broad-based strength. Later, price staged a brief bounce to 1.1820 on profit-taking after Fed's minutes but only to retreat to 1.1790.



The British pound also traded sideways in Asia before retreating from 1.3815 to 1.3778 in Europe. Despite rising to an intra-day high at 1.3842 at New York open on cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro, price later erased intra-day gains and tumbled to session lows of 1.3755 on usd's renewed strength before staging a rebound to 1.3817 on short covering after release of Fed's minutes.



In other news, Reuters just reported the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said further fiscal support in the United States could fuel inflationary pressures and warned that the risk of a sustained rise in prices could require raising interest rates earlier-than-expected.

Higher U.S. interest rates, in turn, could lead to a sharp tightening of global financial conditions and significant capital outflows from emerging and developing economies, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a blog published Wednesday with the IMF's surveillance note for G20 countries. The IMF's assessment of U.S. inflation risks comes amid sharp criticism by Republican lawmakers of President Joe Biden's multi-trillion-dollar plans to boost spending on infrastructure, child care, community college tuition and expanded coverage of home care for the elderly and disabled.



Data to be released on Thursday:



U.K. RICS housing price balance, Japan current account, trade balance, Eco watchers outlook, Eco watchers current, Swiss unemployment rate, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, Canada leading index, housing starts, U.S. initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims