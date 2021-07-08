The greenback extended its recent winning streak and ended the day higher against its peers on Wednesday after release of Fed's minutes.
Earlier updates from Reuters on Federal Reserve officials that last month felt substantial further progress on the U.S. economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but agreed they should be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized, according to the minutes of the central bank's June policy meeting. In minutes that reflected a divided Fed wrestling with new inflation risks but still relatively high unemployment, "various participants" at the June 15-16 meeting felt conditions for reducing the central bank's asset purchases would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated."
Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar fell to a 2-week low at 110.40 at Asian open, price erased its losses and gained to 110.81 in European morning. Later, price then retreated to 110.51 at New York open but only to rebound to 110.81 before trading sideways.
The single currency traded sideways inside a narrow range in Asia and Europe. The pair met renewed selling at 1.1838 (Reuters) at New York open and dropped to a 2-1/2 month low of 1.1782 on usd's broad-based strength. Later, price staged a brief bounce to 1.1820 on profit-taking after Fed's minutes but only to retreat to 1.1790.
The British pound also traded sideways in Asia before retreating from 1.3815 to 1.3778 in Europe. Despite rising to an intra-day high at 1.3842 at New York open on cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro, price later erased intra-day gains and tumbled to session lows of 1.3755 on usd's renewed strength before staging a rebound to 1.3817 on short covering after release of Fed's minutes.
In other news, Reuters just reported the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said further fiscal support in the United States could fuel inflationary pressures and warned that the risk of a sustained rise in prices could require raising interest rates earlier-than-expected.
Higher U.S. interest rates, in turn, could lead to a sharp tightening of global financial conditions and significant capital outflows from emerging and developing economies, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a blog published Wednesday with the IMF's surveillance note for G20 countries. The IMF's assessment of U.S. inflation risks comes amid sharp criticism by Republican lawmakers of President Joe Biden's multi-trillion-dollar plans to boost spending on infrastructure, child care, community college tuition and expanded coverage of home care for the elderly and disabled.
Data to be released on Thursday:
U.K. RICS housing price balance, Japan current account, trade balance, Eco watchers outlook, Eco watchers current, Swiss unemployment rate, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, Canada leading index, housing starts, U.S. initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1800 amid steady USD, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1800 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech. The US dollar gains despite Fed’s minute suggest dovish outlook on rate hikes in the near term. The euro remains under pressure as rising corona cases dent risk appetite.
GBP/USD: Depressed below 1.3800 as coronavirus woes probe UK unlock plans
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenges the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
Gold snaps six-day uptrend to poke $1,800 on downbeat sentiment
Souring risk appetite weighs on the gold (XAU/USD) prices amid early Thursday. That said, the yellow metal registers a 0.18% intraday loss of around $1,800, down for the first time since June 29. ECB special meeting, US Jobless Claims will be the key.
Dogecoin price continues to drop as Ric Edelman calls DOGE ‘scam’ and ‘joke’
Dogecoin price is failing to hold its ground, leading to the breakdown of crucial support levels. Ric Edelman asked investors to ignore DOGE during a recent discussion. If the meme coin fails to produce a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.187, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
FOMC minutes break no new ground on policy or bond timing
The Federal Reserve taper discussion is out in the open, but unlike its mention in the April FOMC minutes, which sparked considerable volatility, markets took almost no notice of the commentary. “Substantial further progress” not yet evident for the whole FOMC.