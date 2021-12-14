The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Monday on speculation that the Federal Reserve will wrap up its asset purchases sooner rather than later.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 113.23 in New Zealand and gained to 113.57 in Asian morning. The pair then ratcheted higher to session highs at 113.72 in European morning. However, the pair met selling there and retreated in tandem with U.S. yields to 113.38 in New York morning before rebounding to 113.60 near the close.
The single currency met renewed selling at 1.1319 in New Zealand and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.1261 in European morning due to broad-based rebound in usd together with active cross-selling in euro especially vs sterling. The pair then pared its losses and staged a short-covering rebound to 1.1307 in New York due to a fall in U.S. yields.
The British pound opened lower to 1.3225 before rebounding strongly to 1.3262 in New Zealand. Despite trading sideways in Asia, the pair then dropped in tandem with euro to 1.3222 at European open before rising to 1.3268 in New York morning on broad-based retreat in usd. However, cable then erased its gains and tumbled to an intra-day low of 1.3208 near the close on active cross selling in sterling especially versus euro.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
New Zealand food price index, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Japan industrial output, capacity utilization, U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, average weekly earnings, Swiss producer/import price, EU industrial production, U.S. PPI and redbook.
