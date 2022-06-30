The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers as Fed's hawkish stance stoked concerns over global economic growth triggered risk-aversion. Elsewhere, euro tumbled across the board after ECB's Lagarde said low inflation was unlikely to return.



Reuters reported inflation is breaking multi-decade highs around the world as soaring energy prices, post-pandemic supply chain bottlenecks and in some cases red-hot labour markets are pushing up the cost of everything, and threatening to set off a hard-to-break wage-price spiral. "The process is highly likely to involve some pain but the worst pain would be from failing to address this high inflation and allowing it to become persistent," U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at the European Central Bank's annual conference in Sintra, Portugal.

And the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter amid a record trade deficit, the government confirmed on Wednesday, but that picture is misleading as domestic demand was strong.

Gross domestic product fell at a 1.6% annualized rate last quarter, the government said in its third GDP estimate. That was revised down from the 1.5% pace of decline reported last month. The economy grew at a robust 6.9% pace in the fourth quarter.

The Economists polled had forecast the pace of contraction would be unrevised at a 1.5% rate.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite trading sideways in Asia, dollar found renewed buying at 135.79 in European morning and rose to a fresh 24-year peak at 136.99 in New York morning. The pair then pared its gains and retreated sharply in tandem with U.S. yields to 136.35 before stabilising.



The single currency retreated to 1.0487 at European open before staging a rebound to 1.0535 ahead of New York open. The pair then met renewed selling there and tumbled in New York on comments from ECB President Lagarde to a session lows of 1.0436 in New York.



More from Reuters on the era of ultra low inflation that preceded the pandemic is unlikely to return and central banks need to adjust to significantly higher price growth expectations, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday. Price growth, already over 8% across the 19-country euro area, is expected to climb further until early autumn, economists say, before a slow drop that could see the headline rate stay above the ECB's 2% target through 2024.



The British pound traded sideways in Asia before retreating to 1.2143 ahead of European open. Cable then tumbled to a near 2-week low at 1.2106 in New York morning due partly to dovish comments from incoming BoE MPC member Dhingra. Despite rebounding briefly to 1.2156, price retreated again in tandem with euro.



Source from Reuters said the Bank of England should move very gradually to tighten monetary policy because there are signs that an economic slowdown is much more imminent than previously thought, Swati Dhingra, who is due to become a BoE policymaker in August. "Now I think there is some room for a very gradual approach here," Dhingra said in a hearing on her appointment held by the Treasury Committee in parliament on Wednesday.



Data to be released on Thursday :

Japan industrial production, construction orders, housing starts, China NBS manufacturing PMI, NBS non-manufacturing PMI, UK GDP, current account, nationwide house price, Germany import prices, retail sales, unemployment change, unemployment rate, CPI, Swiss retail sales, KOF indicator, France consumer spending, CPI, producer prices, Italy unemployment rate, producer prices, EU unemployment rate, U.S. person income, personal spending, PCE price index, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Chicago PMI and Canada GDP.