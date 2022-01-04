The greenback resumed trading in 2022 and ended the day higher on Monday against majority of its peers due to a rally in U.S. Treasury yields. (U.S. 10-year yields ended at 1.637, up by 0.139 points or 9.26%).



Reuters reported U.S. construction spending increased in November amid strong gains in single-family homebuilding, but outlays on public projects were weak. And their Economists polled had forecast construction spending climbing 0.6%. Construction spending increased 9.3% on a year-on-year basis in November. The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction spending rose 0.4% after a similar advance in October.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm undertone on the first day of trading in 2022 and gained to 115.36 ahead of European open. The pair then fell to session lows at 114.96 at New York open in thin-trading conditions. Price then found renewed buying there and rebounded strongly to 115.36 again on usd's broad-based strength on rising U.S. yields.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and retreated to 1.1336 at European open before staging a rebound. Euro met renewed selling at 1.1366 in Europe and fell to an intra-day low at 1.1280 in thin New York morning on usd's broad-based strength together with cross-selling in euro before trading sideways.



More news from Reuters, the manufacturing activity in the eurozone remained resilient at the end of 2021 as factories took advantage of an easing in supply chain bottlenecks and stocked up on raw materials at a record pace, a survey showed. The global coronavirus pandemic had left factories struggling to get the materials they need and sent costs soaring, but a tentative easing of the supply issues led to a marked decrease in price pressures. IHS Markit's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to 58.0 in December from November's 58.4, matching an initial "flash" estimate and still comfortably above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.



The British pound also dropped in tandem with euro to 1.3496 in Asian morning before staging a brief rebound to 1.3528 in thin European morning. Cable then met renewed selling there and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3431 in New York morning on broad-based usd's buying in tandem with U.S. yields before staging a strong short covering rebound to 1.3485 on active buying in sterling.



Data to be released on Tuesday:



New Zealand Market Holiday, GDT price index, Australia AIG services, manufacturing PMI, U.K. BRC shop price index, Markit manufacturing PMI, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Germany retail sales, unemployment change, unemployment rate, Swiss CPI, France CPI, Canada producer prices, Markit manufacturing PMI, U.S. redbook, ISM manufacturing PMI and JOLTS job openings.