The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Wednesday in hectic post-FOMC trading as Powell hinted the central bank would begin tapering its asset purchases soon.



Reuters reported the Federal Reserve on Wednesday cleared the way to reduce its monthly bond purchases "soon" and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected, with nine of 18 U.S. central bank policymakers projecting borrowing costs will need to rise in 2022. The current target interest rate was held steady in a range of 0% to 0.25%.

Though acknowledging the new surge of the pandemic had slowed the recovery of some parts of the economy, overall indicators "have continued to strengthen," the Fed said in a unanimous statement. If that progress continues "broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pacer of asset purchases may soon be warranted," the Fed said.



Further news from Reuters, the Federal Reserve could wrap up the tapering of its bond purchases by the middle of next year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. Powell's remark came at the beginning of his press conference following the release of the Fed's latest policy statement in which it said "a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted" but made no reference to how long that process may take. The Fed has been buying $120 billion a month of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to support the economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.



Versus the Japanese yen, although price dropped to session lows at 109.13 in Asia, price rose to 109.60 in early European morning on return of risk sentiment due to positive Evergrande news. Despite a brief pullback to 109.42, dollar then rallied to session highs of 109.89 on broad-based usd's strength after Fed's hawkish tilt.



On Wednesday Reuters said that China Evergrande Group's main unit would make a bond interest payment on Sept. 23, offering some relief to global markets on edge over a possible default by China's No. 2 property developer.



The single currency traded inside a narrow range in Asia and edged up to 1.1737 in early European morning, then to 1.1744 in New York morning. Euro then briefly rose to session highs of 1.1755 after Fed's unchanged rate decision but only to tumble to a 1-month low at 1.1685 on usd's buying after J. Powell's hawkish comments.



The British pound met renewed selling at 1.3678 in Asian morning and fell to 1.3617 in New York morning due partly to cross-selling of sterling before rebounding strongly to 1.3616. Despite briefly rose to session highs of 1.3689 on usd's weakness after Fed's unchanged rate decision, cable then erased intra-day gains and tumbled to a 4-week low at 1.3610 near the close on renewed usd's strength due to hawkish comments by Fed's Powell.





Data to be released on Thursday:



Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, Japan market holiday, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Swiss SNB rate decision, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, BoE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BoE QE total, BoE QE corporate bond purchases, BoE MPC vote hike, BoE MPC vote unchanged, BoE MPV vote cut, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Leading index change, KC Fed manufacturing and Canada retail sales