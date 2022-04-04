The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Friday as the release of U.S. jobs report triggered speculation that the Federal Reserve would increase its rate by 50 basis points at its next meeting.

Reuters reported U.S. job growth continued at a brisk clip in March, with the unemployment rate falling to a new two-year low of 3.6% and wages re-accelerating, positioning the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points in May.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report's survey of establishments showed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 431,000 jobs last month.

Data for February was revised higher to show 750,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 678,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing 490,000. Estimates ranged from as low as 200,000 to as high as 700,000.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%, the lowest since February 2020, from 3.8% in February.

Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias and gained to 122.73 in Asian morning. The pair then found renewed buying at 122.25 at European open and rose to session highs at 123.03 in New York morning in tandem with U.S. yield and yen weakness after release of U.S. jobs report.

The single currency traded sideways in Asia and edged down to 1.1042 in European morning before ratcheting lower to an intra-day low at 1.1029 in post-NFP New York on usd's broad-based strength.

The British pound remained under pressure in Asia and edged down to 1.3114 in early European morning. Despite rebounding to 1.3146 in Europe, cable fell to session lows at 1.3087 in New York morning on usd's strength and cross-selling in sterling before staging a short-covering recovery.

In other news, Reuters reported Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Friday repeated his view that the U.S. central bank will likely need to make seven quarter-of-a-percentage-point interest rate hikes this year to rein in inflation, but signaled that his view may well change. "Given the great deal of uncertainty we face today, I am well aware that developments may transpire in a way that would cause me to alter my assessment," Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Prairie State College Foundation.

Data to be released this week

China Market Holiday, Germany current account, trade balance, imports, exports, EU Sentix index, Canada building permits, U.S. durables ex-transport, factory orders, durable goods and durables ex-defense on Monday.

Australia AIG construction index, services PMI, RBA interest rate decision, Japan all household spending, services PMI, China Market Holiday, France industrial output, Markit Services PMI, Italy Markit Services PMI, Germany Markit Services PMI, EU Markit Services PMI, U.K. Markit Services PMI, U.S. goods trade balance, international trade balance, redbook, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-manufacturing PMI, Canada imports, exports, trade balance and New Zealand GDT price index on Tuesday.

China Caixin services PMI, Germany industrial orders, U.K. Markit construction PMI, EU producer prices, U.S. MBA mortgage application and Canada Ivey PMI on Wednesday.

Australia AIG services index, exports, imports, trade balance, Japan leading indicator, coincident index, machine tool orders, Swiss unemployment rate, Germany industrial output, U.K. Halifax house price, EU retail sales, U.S. continuing jobless claims and initial jobless claims on Thursday.

Japan current account, trade balance, consumer confidence, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, Italy retail sales, Canada unemployment rate, employment change, U.S. wholesale sales and wholesale inventories on Friday.