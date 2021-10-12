The greenback ended flat aginst its major peers but surged versus the Japanese yen to a near 3-year high on Monday due to rise in U.S. yields. Weakness in U.S. stocks (the Dow ended the day at 34496, down by 250 points or 0.72%) despite partial market U.S. holiday also lent support to the dollar.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 112.15 in New Zealand n rose to 113.03 in European morning before rallying to a 2-1/2 year peak of 113.41 in holiday-thinned North American on active cross-selling in yen due partly to rise in U.S. Treasury yields.



The single currency traded sideways in Asia and briefly hit session highs of 1.1587 at European open b4 retreating to 1.1553. Despite staging a rebound to 1.1583 in holiday-thinned North American morning, euro later fell to 1.1550 on broad-based usd's strength in late trading.



Despite retreating fm 1.3657 to 1.3515 in New Zealand, the British pound then regained traction and rose to 1.3656 in Asia and then ratcheted higher to a 12-day high at 1.3674 in delayed reaction to weekend's news that two of BOE policymakers said get ready for early rate increase. However, cable later erased intra-day gains n fell to session lows of 1.3584 near M ay's close on cross-selling in sterling especially versus euro due to renewed Brexit concerns over N. Ireland protocol.



Reuters reported the European Union said on Monday that removing the oversight of the bloc's top court from the UK's Brexit deal in parts governing trade on the island of Ireland would effectively cut Northern Ireland off the European market. "Our focus should be on those issues that matter the most to the people of Northern Ireland and not on requests such as removing the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ)," a Commission spokesman told a news conference.

In other news, Reuters said thay the current bout of inflation in the euro zone is not a trigger for monetary policy action as growth in services prices and wages remains weak, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Monday. "We still think we're some distance in terms of medium term from 2%," Lane said at a conference. "The trigger for monetary policy action is not there." He added that it was difficult to make a case that the recent rise in prices was durable until it starts spreading from the price of goods to services and wages. Inflation is expected to approach 4% by the end of the year, twice the rate of the ECB's target, before a drop back below 2% over the coming year.



Data to be released on Tuesday :



