The greenback pared its initial gains made in Asia and European morning in New York after the release of weak U.S. retail sales triggered concerns about the U.S. economy and investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.



Reuters reported U.S. retail sales fell more than expected moderately in February amid bitterly cold weather across the country, but a rebound is likely as the government disburses another round of pandemic relief money to mostly lower- and middle-income households. Retail sales dropped by a seasonally adjusted 3.0% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for January was revised up to show sales rebounding 7.6% instead of 5.3% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail dropping 0.5% in February.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 109.10 in Australia and gained to 109.24 in Asia on rise in U.S. Treasury yields and then ratcheted higher to session highs of 109.28 in European morning. However, price then tumbled to an intra-day low at 108.78 in New York morning on usd's broad-based weakness due to the release of poor U.S. retail sales before staging a strong rebound to 109.08.



Although the single currency moved sideways in Asia, price rose from 1.1914 to session highs of 1.1951 in Europe. However, the pair erased intra-day gains and tumbled to 1.1883 in New York due to cross-selling in euro before recovering to 1.1910.



Reuters reported the European Central Bank will "look through", rather than react to a temporary rise in inflation this year, as underlying price growth remains sluggish, ECB board member Frank Elderson said on Tuesday. "Inflation increased sharply in January and February, and is likely to go up further in the coming months," Elderson said in a Twitter Q&A.



The British pound met renewed selling at 1.3905 in Australia and dropped to 1.3866 in Asia. Intra-day decline accelerated in European morning and price dropped to an intra-day low at 1.3809 on cross-selling of sterling. However, the pair then rose to 1.3906 in New York morning on usd's weakness as well as renewed buying interest in sterling.



Data to be released on Wednesday :



New Zealand current account, Japan exports, imports, trade balance, Australia leading index, EU construction output, HICP, core HICP, U.S. MBA mortgage applications, building permits, housing starts, Fed interest rate decision, and Canada CPI, core CPI on Wednesday.