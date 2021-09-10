The greenback ended lower vs its majors peers, losing ground to safe-haven Japanese yen and swiss franc as well as the three commodity currencies due to decline in U.S. treasury yields but was flat versus the euro despite expected modest tapering of ECB's bond purchase.



Reuters reported the ECB will in the next three months buy bonds under its 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) at a pace moderately lower than the 80 billion euros a month it bought over the previous two quarters. (Full Story) That is a token step towards unwinding the emergency economic aid it has put in place during the pandemic. Analysts polled by them had said they saw bond buying under the ECB's pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) falling to possibly as low as 60 billion euros ($71 billion) a month, before a further fall early next year and the scheme's end in March. But the ECB did not signal any further withdrawal of support, and maintained its long-standing guidance that it will ramp up support further if it becomes necessary.



In other news, Reuters said the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 18 months, offering more evidence that job growth was being hindered by labor shortages rather than cooling demand for workers. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 35,000 to a seasonally adjusted 310,000 for the week ended Sept. 4, the Labor Department said on Thursday.



Versus the Japanese yen, the pair came under selling at 110.28 ahead of Asian open and intra-day decline accelerated in European morning and hit 109.87 on active safe-haven yen buying due to falling U.S. yields and weakness in global stocks, price later weakened to session lows of 109.63 in NY afternoon before stabilising.



Although the euro briefly climbed to 1.1841 in Europe after ECB said it would slightly reduce the pace of bond buying under its emergency scheme as widely expected, price fell after ECB President Lagarde's presser and briefly tumbled to session lows of 1.1806 in New York morning before rebounding to 1.1839 on broad-based weakness in usd.



The British pound regained traction in European trading after intra-day retreat to 1.3754 in Asia as London traders bought sterling broadly after UK lawmakers backed PM Johnson's tax hikes. Cable rallied to 1.3824 in European morning and later hit session highs of 1.3862 in New York on broad-based sterling buying as well as usd's weakness, price last traded at 1.3834 near the close.



Data to be released on Friday :



New Zealand retail sales, Germany CPI, HICP, U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, NISER GDP estimate, France industrial output, Italy industrial output, U.S. PPI, wholesale invento