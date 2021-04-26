Dollar ends broadly lower as gains in U.S. stocks boost risk sentiment: April 26, 2021

Market Review - 24/04/2021 03:03GMT

Dollar ends broadly lower as gains in U.S. stocks boost risk sentiment

The greenback ended lower against its peers in New York afternoon on Friday after intra-day volatile swings due to return of risk appetite in New York on intra-day gains in U.S. stocks (benchmark S&P 500 index ended at 4,180, up 45 points or 1.09%).



On the data front, Reuters reported U.S. factory activity powered ahead in early April, but manufacturers increasingly struggled to source raw materials and other inputs as a reopening economy leads to a boom in domestic demand. Data firm IHS Markit said on Friday its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 60.6 in the first half of this month. That was the highest reading since the series started in May 2007 and followed a final reading of 59.1 in March.



Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar initially retreated from 108.00 in Australia to 107.81 in Asia before rebounding to 107.98 in early European morning. The pair then met renewed selling and tumbled to a fresh 6-week low of 107.49 at New York open+ on cross-buying in jpy. However, the greenback quickly erased intra-day losses and rallied to session highs of 108.14 on rise in U.S. yields before easing in tandem with U.S. yields in afternoon session, price last traded at 107.91 near the close.



The single currency found renewed buying at 1.2013 in Australia and rose to 1.2061 in European morning on upbeat Germany PMI data before retreating to 1.2050. The pair then ratcheted higher to 1.2076 at New York open due to usd's weakness together with cross-buying in euro before retreating to 1.2047 in New York morning as intra-day rally in U.S. yields triggered profit-taking. Euro quickly met renewed buying in intra-day gain in U.S. stcoks and later rallied to a 7-week high of 1.2099 near the close.



Reuters reported earlier German factories continued to churn out goods at a near-record pace in April while activity in the services sector remained sluggish due to coronavirus curbs, a survey showed on Friday, giving an upbeat outlook for Europe's largest economy. IHS Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of activity in the manufacturing sector edged down only slightly to 66.4 from its record high of 66.6 reached in March. This beat a Reuters poll forecast for a reading of 65.8.



The British pound initially rose from 1.3834 in Australia to 1.3890 in early European morning before edging higher to session highs of 1.3995 on broad-based weakness in usd. Although cable erased intra-day gains and fell to 1.3836 on cross-selling in sterling especially vs euro in New York morning, intra-day rally in euro lifted price to 1.3889.

