

The greenback ended the day marginally higher against majority of its peers as a bounce in U.S. yields and uncertainty over UK politics triggered risk-aversion.



Reuters reported U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, with manufacturers and services firms in a monthly survey of purchasing managers both reporting weaker client demand, the latest evidence of an economy softening in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates. The survey's flash manufacturing PMI fell to 49.9 this month, its first contractionary reading since June 2020, from 52.0 in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index slipping to 51.0. New orders dropped sharply to their lowest since the COVID lockdowns in the spring of 2020. The survey's flash services sector PMI fell to 46.6 from 49.3 in September. Services businesses reported both input prices and prices charged nudged up in October after declining steadily since late spring, a reflection of the uneven pace of easing in inflation pressures.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite gaining to 149.70 ahead of Asian open, price spiked down to an intra-day low at 145.51 on suspected intervention by Japanese authorities. However, the pair then swiftly erased its losses and rebounded strongly to 149.45 in European morning before moving sideways in New York session.



Further reports from Reuters, Japan likely spent 5.4 trillion to 5.5 trillion yen ($36.16 billion-$36.83 billion) in its dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention last Friday, according to estimates by Tokyo money market brokerage firms.

The estimates were made by the brokerages' calculation of the outstanding balance of excess reserves that financial institutions park at the central bank after accounting for transactions involving private-sector activities such as tax payment and government bond issuances. The reduction in reserves excluding these is estimated as the amount of yen-buying intervention, which absorbs the currency from excess reserves.



The single currency met renewed selling at 0.9899 in Australia and fell to session lows at 0.9808 in European morning on usd's broad-based rebound before recovering strongly to 0.9893 on return of risk sentiment after downbeat U.S. PMIs together with cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling.



The British pound jumped to an intra-day high at 1.1408 in Australia on news that ex Finance Minister Rishi Sunak may be the new UK PM. The pair then retreated to 1.1301 in Asian morning. Despite a bounce to 1.1383 at European open, price fell to session lows of 1.1259 in New York on profit-taking together with cross-selling in sterling.



Reuters reported Rishi Sunak will become British prime minister on Monday after other candidates quit the race to lead the Conservative Party, leaving him with the task of steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer. Sunak, one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, will be asked to form a government by King Charles, replacing Liz Truss, the outgoing leader who only lasted 44 days in the job. He defeated centrist politician Penny Mordaunt, who failed to get enough backing from lawmakers to enter the ballot, while his rival, the former prime minister Boris Johnson, withdrew from the contest saying he could no longer unite the party.



Data to be released on Tuesday:



Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, U.K. CBI trends orders, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence and Richmond Fed manufacturing.