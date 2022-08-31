Although the greenback rose across the board as the release of upbeat U.S. consumer confidence data and U.S. job openings triggered broad-based strength in usd, dollar later pared its gains on profit taking and ended the day marginally higher against majority of its peers on Tuesday.



Reuters reported U.S. consumer confidence rebounded more than expected in August after three straight monthly declines, with vacation intentions rising to an eight-month high, a potential positive signal for consumer spending. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index rose to 103.2 this month from 95.3 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index climbing to 97.7. The survey's present situation index, based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, climbed to 145.4 from 139.7 in July. Its expectations index, based on consumers' short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, increased to 75.1 from 65.6 last month.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar remained under pressure in Asia and retreated to 138.35. Despite staging a brief rebound to 138.67 at European open, the pair met renewed selling there and ratcheted lower to an intra-day low at 138.06 ahead of New York open. Dollar then rallied to a fresh 6-week high at 139.06 in tandem with U.S. yields in New York morning on upbeat U.S. data before stabilising.



The single currency briefly retreated to 0.9983 in Asian morning before trading sideways till European open. The pair then jumped in early European trading to session highs at 1.0054. However, euro then pared its gains and retreated sharply to 0.9983 in New York on renewed usd's strength on upbeat U.S. job openings before staging a strong bounce to 1.0035 due to profit taking.



Sources from Reuters, the European Central Bank must swiftly normalise interest rates as inflation could still go higher and policymakers should even consider frontloading rate hikes, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said on Tuesday. "A swift normalization of interest rates is an essential first phase, and some front-loading should not be excluded," Knot said in a speech. "The broadening and deepening of our inflation problem generates the need to act forcefully."



The British pound also remained under pressure and weakened to 1.1687 (Reuters) in Asian morning before rising in tandem with euro to an intra-day high at 1.1761. Cable then erased its gains and fell sharply to a fresh 2-year trough of 1.1622 on renewed usd's strength in New York morning before staging a short covering bounce.





Data to be released on Wednesday:

New Zealand building permits, U.K. BRC shop price index, nationwide house price, Japan industrial output, retail sales, consumer confidence, construction orders, China NBS manufacturing PMI, NBS non-manufacturing PMI, Australia construction work done, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Germany unemployment change, unemployment rate, Swiss investor sentiment, EU HICP, Italy CPI, producer prices, U.S. MBA mortgage application, ADP employment change, Chicago PMI and Canada GDP.