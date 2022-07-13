Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies edged higher, hitting a 20-year peak at 108.56 overnight, before settling at 108.15, little changed from 108.20 yesterday. Recession fears amidst slowing global growth saw safe-haven flows continue to pile on to the US currency. America’s economy remains the most resilient relative to Europe and the rest of the world. Data released overnight saw Germany’s ZEW Survey of Economic Sentiment in July tumble way to -53.8 from a previous -28.0. The Eurozone ZEW ‘s Survey of Economic Sentiment slid to -51.1 from a previous -28 and lower than median forecasts at -32.8. Overnight the EUR/USD traded to 0.9999 before rallying to steady at 1.0037 in late New York. Sterling (GBP/USD) slumped to an overnight low at 1.1807 (1.1900 yesterday) before climbing to close at 1.1887. More candidates were added to the list for replacements for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who resigned last week. This time the Greenback’s rally was not broad-based. Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar (USD/JPY) slid to 136.85 from 137.35 yesterday. After dropping to a fresh 26-month low at 0.6711, the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) rebounded 0.28% to 0.6757 (0.6740 yesterday). The Kiwi (NZD/USD) rallied to 0.6128 from 0.6117 ahead of today’s RBNZ interest rate meeting. The RBNZ is widely forecast to lift its Official Cash Rate to 2.5% from 2.0% at the conclusion of its meeting (12 noon Sydney). Ahead of tonight’s US CPI report, the benchmark 10-year treasury bond yield slipped 2 basis points to 2.97% (2.99%). Other global bond rates fell. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last at 1.13% (1.24%). Canada’s 10-year treasury rate closed at 3.18% from 3.23% yesterday while New Zealand’s 10-year yield dipped to 3.66% (3.68%). Recession fears weighed on the Asian and Emerging Market currencies against the Greenback. The USD/CNH (Dollar/Offshore Chinese Yuan) pair closed at 6.7375 (6.7235). USD/SGD (Dollar/Singapore Dollar) edged up to 1.4065 from 1.4050.

Other economic data released yesterday saw Japan’s June Annual PPI climb to 9.2% against forecasts at 8.8% but lower than a previous 9.3%. Australia’s National Australia Bank June Business Confidence fell to 1 from a previous 6 and lower than estimates at 8. The US NFIB Small Business Index dipped to 89.5 from a previous 93.1, missing median expectations at 92.6.

EUR/USD – Slip-sliding away, the Euro traded to an overnight and near 20-year lows at 0.9999 from 1.0045, rallying in late New York to close at 1.0037. Weaker-than-forecast German and Eurozone ZEW surveys of economic sentiment weighed on the shared currency. The overnight high traded was at 1.0074.

USD/JPY – Risk-off sentiment and verbal intervention from Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki weighed on the USD/JPY pair which tumbled 0.41% to 136.85 from 137.35 yesterday. The Greenback tumbled to an overnight low at 136.47. The USD/JPY pair soared to 137.55 highs overnight before dropping to its New York close.

GBP/USD – The British Pound slipped against the broadly based stronger Greenback, finishing at 1.1887 from 1.1890 yesterday. In choppy trade, the overnight high traded was at 1.1916 while the low recorded was at 1.1807. Political uncertainty weighed on Sterling.

AUD/USD – Despite the global recession fears, the Aussie Battler managed to bounce of its overnight and 26-month low at 0.6711, settling at 0.6757 from 0.6740 yesterday. Overnight high recorded was at 0.6778. Today sees the release of second tier Australian economic data with the Battler trading off the moves of its US counterpart.

On the Lookout: It’s all about the US June CPI report due out tonight with all eyes on both the Headline and Core data. Median estimates from economists on the monthly Headline CPI are for a slight rise to 1.1% from May’s 1.0%. Monthly Core (excluding Food and Energy) US CPI in June is forecast at 0.6%, matching that of May. US Annual Headline June CPI is forecast to climb to 8.8% from May’s 8.6% (FX Street). Other data released prior to the US numbers in today’s relatively light economic calendar are Germany’s CPI report (m/m f/c 0.1% from 0.1%; y/y f/c 7.6% from 7.9%), Eurozone Industrial Production (m/m f/c 0.2% from 0.4%; y/y f/c 0.2% from -2%). China is scheduled to release its Trade Surplus for June (f/c +USD 75.7 billion against May’s +USD 78.76 billion). The UK releases its May Goods Trade Balance (Deficit) (f/c -GBP 20.45 billion from previous -GBP 20.89 billion), UK May GDP (m/m f/c 0% from a previous -0.3%), UK May Industrial Production (m/m f/c 0% from -0.6%; y/y f/c -0.5% from 0.7%), UK May Manufacturing Production (m/m f/c 0.3% from 0.5%; y/y f/c 0.1% from previous -1% - FX Street). The Bank of Canada is expected to lift its Overnight Rate to 2.25% from 1.5%.

Trading Perspective: The Greenback extended its rally against most of its rivals as global recession fears rose amidst a risk off stance. US bond yields edged higher providing support for the US currency heading into tonight US CPI release. From here on in, it’s all about tonight’s US CPI report. Median expectations are looking for a rise in the US June Headline inflation report to 1.1% from 1.0% month-on-month. Which translates to a year-on-year rate of 8.8% from a previous 8.6%. Anything lower than expectations could see a Dollar pullback. A CPI report of above 1.1%, say 1.3% (annual rat of 9.0%) will see the Greenback find fresh wings and soar further.

One thing to take into consideration is market positioning which must be well in the Dollar’s favour.

We can expect more fireworks into tonight’s number. In the interim, the Dollar remains king of FX.

EUR/USD – Slip-sliding away, the shared currency looks headed for a test of parity and beyond. Germany sees the release of its June CPI later today, which in contrast to expectations to that of the US, will weigh on the EUR/USD pair. Immediate support lies at the 1.00 level. A clean break of parity will see the Euro slide to 0.9970 first up. The next support level is at 0.9940. Immediate resistance is found at 1.0070 and 1.0100. Look for consolidation in a likely 1.0005-1.0075 range. Pressure is for a move lower, sell rallies.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

GBP/USD – The British currency also finds itself pressurised weighed by UK political uncertainty. On the day, look for immediate support at 1.1850, 1.1820 and 1.1790. Immediate resistance lies at 1.1910 and 1.1940. Look for further choppy trade in a likely range today of 1.1810-1.1910. Preference is to sell rallies.

USD/JPY – The Greenback slid against the Japanese Yen, weighed by risk-off as well as verbal intervention by Finance Minister Suzuki. Suzuki reportedly told US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that they (Japanese officials) were concerned by the rapid weakening of the Yen. USD/JPY closed at 136.85 after trading to an overnight high at 137.55. For today, immediate resistance lies at 137.20 and 137.50. Immediate support can be found at 136.50, 136.20 and 135.90. Look for a likely range today between 136.50-137.50. Trade the range.

AUD/USD – The Australian Dollar rallied against the Greenback to 0.6757 at the New York close (0.6740 yesterday). The Battler continued to maintain its strength against the Greenback and other rivals. Immediate support for the Aussie today lies at 0.6730 followed by 0.6700. Immediate resistance can be found at 0.6780 and 0.6810. Look for the Aussie to consolidate in a likely range today between 0.6710 to 0.6790. Prefer to sell into AUD rallies.