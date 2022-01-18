The greenback ended higher against majority of its peers on Monday in thin trading conditions as U.S. markets were closed for Martin Luther King Junior day holiday on speculation that Federal Reserve may raise rates soon.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 114.54 ahead of European open. The pair then found renewed buying at 114.32 in early European morning and rose to an intra-day high at 114.64 on cross-selling in yen in thin North American trading before trading sideways.
The single currency found renewed buying at 1.1410 in Asian morning and gained to session highs at 1.1434 in early European morning on cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling. The pair then met renewed selling there and fell to an intra-day low at 1.1393 on usd's broad-based strength in thin trading conditions.
The British pound remained under pressure in New Zealand after Friday's selloff from 1.3742 to as low as 1.3654 and later retreated to 1.3664 in Asian morning. However, lack of follow-through selling triggered short-covering and the pair rebounded to 1.3689 in early European morning. Cable then met renewed selling there and fell to an intra-day low at 1.3638 in North American trading before stabilising.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Japan BOJ interest rate decision, industrial output, capacity utilization, U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Swiss producer/import price, Germany ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, EU ZEW survey expectation, Canada housing starts, U.S. New York Fed manufacturing, NAHB housing market index and New Zealand GDT price index.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
