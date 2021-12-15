The greenback ended higher against its peers in tandem with U.S. yields on Tuesday on upbeat U.S. producer price as well as on speculation that the Fed will raise interest rate on policy decision meeting on Wednesday.
Reuters reported U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped in 2010, supporting views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for sometime. The producer price index for final demand jumped 0.8% last month after advancing 0.6% in October, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. In the 12 months through November, the PPI shot up 9.6%. That was the largest gain since November 2010 and followed an 8.8% increase in October.
Economists polled by them had forecast the PPI climbing 0.5% on a monthly basis and surging 9.2% year-on-year.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded sideways in Asia before edging up to session highs at 113.75 in early European morning. The pair then retreated briefly to 113.44 at New York open before rebounding in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields to 113.75 near New York close.
The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and fell to 1.1267 in early European morning. The pair then rallied to an intra-day high at 1.1325 (Reuters) in Europe, however, price met renewed selling there and tumbled to session lows at 1.1254 near New York close on broad-based rebound in usd together with active cross-selling in euro especially vs sterling.
The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and fell to session lows at 1.3192. Price then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.3256 ahead of New York open before retreating to 1.3219 in New York on usd's broad-based rebound.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
New Zealand current account, Australia consumer sentiment, Westpac leading index, China house prices, industrial output, retail sales, Japan tertiary industry activities, U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, Markit manufacturing PMI, France CPI, Italy CPI, Canada housing starts, CPI, manufacturing sales, U.S. import prices, exports prices, retail sales, business inventories, NAHB housing market index and Fed interest rate decision.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?