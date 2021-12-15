The greenback ended higher against its peers in tandem with U.S. yields on Tuesday on upbeat U.S. producer price as well as on speculation that the Fed will raise interest rate on policy decision meeting on Wednesday.



Reuters reported U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped in 2010, supporting views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for sometime. The producer price index for final demand jumped 0.8% last month after advancing 0.6% in October, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. In the 12 months through November, the PPI shot up 9.6%. That was the largest gain since November 2010 and followed an 8.8% increase in October.

Economists polled by them had forecast the PPI climbing 0.5% on a monthly basis and surging 9.2% year-on-year.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded sideways in Asia before edging up to session highs at 113.75 in early European morning. The pair then retreated briefly to 113.44 at New York open before rebounding in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields to 113.75 near New York close.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and fell to 1.1267 in early European morning. The pair then rallied to an intra-day high at 1.1325 (Reuters) in Europe, however, price met renewed selling there and tumbled to session lows at 1.1254 near New York close on broad-based rebound in usd together with active cross-selling in euro especially vs sterling.



The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and fell to session lows at 1.3192. Price then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.3256 ahead of New York open before retreating to 1.3219 in New York on usd's broad-based rebound.



Data to be released on Wednesday:

New Zealand current account, Australia consumer sentiment, Westpac leading index, China house prices, industrial output, retail sales, Japan tertiary industry activities, U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, Markit manufacturing PMI, France CPI, Italy CPI, Canada housing starts, CPI, manufacturing sales, U.S. import prices, exports prices, retail sales, business inventories, NAHB housing market index and Fed interest rate decision.