The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers in tandem with U.S yields after the release of robust U.S. jobs report on Friday as investors remains cautious ahead of Wednesday's inflation data for clues about next rate hike decision from the Federal Reserve.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias and gained to 135.57 in Asia before moving sideways. Dollar then erased its gains and tumbled to session lows at 134.37 in New York morning on usd's broad-based retreat in tandem with US yields before staging a recovery.



The single currency found renewed buying at 1.0160 and gained to 1.0214 in early European morning due to rise in European bourses. The pair then briefly retreated to 1.0174 before rising to session highs at 1.0221 in New York morning due to usd's weakness on increased risk appetite before easing on profit-taking.



The British pound traded with a firm bias and gained in tandem with euro to 1.2122 before edging up to session highs at 1.2137 in New York morning. The pair then retreated sharply to 1.2069 on profit-taking together with cross-selling in sterling especially vs euro.



Data to be released on Tuesday:

New Zealand retail sales, U.K. BRC retail sales, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, U.S. labor costs, productivity and redbook retail sales.