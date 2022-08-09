The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers in tandem with U.S yields after the release of robust U.S. jobs report on Friday as investors remains cautious ahead of Wednesday's inflation data for clues about next rate hike decision from the Federal Reserve.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias and gained to 135.57 in Asia before moving sideways. Dollar then erased its gains and tumbled to session lows at 134.37 in New York morning on usd's broad-based retreat in tandem with US yields before staging a recovery.
The single currency found renewed buying at 1.0160 and gained to 1.0214 in early European morning due to rise in European bourses. The pair then briefly retreated to 1.0174 before rising to session highs at 1.0221 in New York morning due to usd's weakness on increased risk appetite before easing on profit-taking.
The British pound traded with a firm bias and gained in tandem with euro to 1.2122 before edging up to session highs at 1.2137 in New York morning. The pair then retreated sharply to 1.2069 on profit-taking together with cross-selling in sterling especially vs euro.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
New Zealand retail sales, U.K. BRC retail sales, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, U.S. labor costs, productivity and redbook retail sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7080 with room to keep advancing
The AUD/USD pair retreats from a 2-month high of 0.7108, but holds on to substantial gains. Softer than anticipated US inflation brought relief to financial markets, boosting high-yielding assets.
EURUSD retreats below 1.0300 amid profit taking
The EUR/USD pair losses steam as market players book profits, and trades in the 1.0290 price zone. Optimism about receding US inflation temporarily overshadowed the European energy crisis.
Gold bulls hesitate in a risk-on environment
Gold peaked on Wednesday at $1,807.86 but was unable to retain gains. It's currently battling to overcome the $1,800 level amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The dollar collapsed after the release of the July CPI, as the inflation rate contracted more than anticipated.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How to trap a hungry bear
Crypto markets moves higher. Placing a countertrend short is still ill-advised. Higher targets remain possible for all assets. BTC tests the lower half of an ascending channel for the third time. ETH continues displaying bearish divergence but underline market strength remains. XRP in a make-or-break situation.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!