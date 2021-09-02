The greenback fell across the board on Wednesday as the release of poor U.S. private employment data triggered concerns of whether the Federal Reserve would begin its tapering anytime soon.



Reuters reported U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August, but the labor market continues to steadily recover. Private payrolls increased by 374,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Data for July was revised slightly down to show 326,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 330,000. Economists polled had forecast private payrolls would increase by 613,000 jobs.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar extended its overnight strength and jumped at Asian open. The pair then ratcheted higher to a 2-1/2 week high at 110.41 in early European morning, however, price then swiftly erased its gains and tanked to an intra-day low at 109.89 in New York due to the release of poor U.S. ADP data together with falling U.S. yields.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and dropped to session lows at 1.1794 at European open. However, the pair found renewed buying there and rebounded to 1.1823 in European morning and then rallied to a near 4-week high at 1.1856 in New York on usd's broad-based weakness together with cross-buying in euro especially vs sterling.



The British pound remained on the back foot in Asia and fell to session lows at 1.3732 before staging a rebounding to 1.3764 in early European morning. The pair then jumped at New York open on usd's broad-based weakness to an intra-day high at 1.3799 in New York morning before retreating to 1.3768 on crossing-selling in sterling.



In other news, sources by Reuters on the euro zone economy is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and only needs "surgical" support targeted at sectors that are still struggling, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Wednesday. "We really fought hard and responded well, and have come out now with a situation which still needs a lot of attention," Lagarde told the head of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab. "But it seems to me now that policymakers have to be almost surgical - it's no longer a question of massive support, it's going to be a question of focused, targeted support in those sectors that have been badly hurt."



On the data front, USD/MAJORS - Reuters said that the U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly picked up in August amid strong order growth, but a measure of factory employment dropped to a nine-month low, likely as workers remained scarce. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its index of national factory activity inched up to 59.9 last month from a reading of 59.5 in July. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index falling to 58.6.



