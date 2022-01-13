It has been a relief to see the US inflation not going above the expectations for once! The consumer price index in the US rose 7% y-o-y in December, the highest pace in four decades, BUT, the figure was in line with analyst expectations, and brought forward the idea that this could be the point we see a peak in the inflation levels and light at the end of the long and dark inflation tunnel.
But, this is just a bet for now, as we haven’t seen the data print a number lower than a previous one just yet. Yesterday’s data was still stronger than the previous month’s read of 6.8%. And today’s PPI read should confirm that the factory-gate prices may have advanced to 9.8% in December in the US.
US stock indices reacted positively to the four-decade high inflation read yesterday.
There is potential for further recovery in US equities given that the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks went ahead of themselves at the start of the year. With the Fed hawks losing field, the dollar index tanked below the 95 mark and even slipped below its past six-month up-trending channel base. The EURUSD and the GBPUSD are up.
US crude on the other hand consolidates above $80pb, and the European energy stocks are on fire! What’s the upside potential?
