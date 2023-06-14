Share:

GBP soars on strong UK jobs data, JPY weakens; Stocks, yields up

Summary:

The Dollar eased against its Rivals as traders anticipate a pause in the US Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle at the conclusion of their meeting tomorrow (Sydney 4 am Thursday, 15 June).

A key inflation report, (US CPI), cooled in May to 0.1% from 0.4% (y/y), and lower than median expectations at 0.2%. US Annual Headline CPI fell to 4% from 4.9%, below forecasts at 4.1%. US Core CPI (m/m) was unchanged at 0.4%, matching expectations at 0.4%.

Markets will also focus on remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell following the Fed meeting. Some expect Powell to signal that one more rate hike is on the cards.

A favored gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) dipped 0.32% to 103.30 (103.60). The Euro edged up to 1.0792 (1.0780).

The British Pound (GBP/USD) outperformed, soaring 0.8% to 1.2610 (1.2533 yesterday) following stellar UK employment data. The Unemployment rate fell to 3.8% from 3.9%, beating forecasts at 4%. Wages in Britain increased significantly to 6.5% from a previous upward revised 6.1%.

Against the Japanese Yen however, the US Dollar (USD/JPY) ratcheted higher to 140.23 (139.42) on higher US bond yields. In volatile trade the Greenback saw an overnight low at 138.95.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury rate rose 9 basis points to 3.81%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.41%.

Global treasury yields were mostly up. The UK 10-year Gilt yield rose 10 basis points to 4.43%. Germany’s 10-year Bund rate was at 2.42% (2.38%). Japan’s 10-year JGB rate was flat at 0.41%.

Risk currencies rallied. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) climbed 0.2% to 0.6767 (0.6755). New Zealand’s Kiwi (NZD/USD) was up 0.2% to 0.6150. The USD/Asia EMFX pairs were mixed.

Wall Street stocks rallied. The DOW finished up at 34,220 (34,093) while the S&P 500 gained 0.68% to 4,373 (4,350). Japan’s Nikkei soared 1.3% to 33,479 (33,155).

Other economic data released yesterday saw Australia’s Westpac Bank Consumer Sentiment climb to 0.2% from a previous -7.9%. UK Claimant Count Change (the number of people claiming unemployment benefits) dropped to -13,600 against economist’s forecast at +21,400.

Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index rose to -8.5 from -10.7, beating forecasts at -13.2. The Eurozone’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index beat forecasts at –11.9, climbing to -10.0.

On the lookout:

This week’s heavy economic calendar kicked off today with New Zealand’s Current Account which improved to -NZD 5.215 billion from a previous -NZD 9.458 billion, and better than median forecasts at -NZD 6.83 billion.

The Kiwi (NZD/USD) pair rose to a high at 0.6161 from this morning’s opening at 0.6150, settling currently at 0.6160. New Zealand’s Annual Food Price Index will be released later this morning (10 am Sydney).

The UK kicks off European data with its UK April Trade Balance (f/c -GBP 5.2 billion from -GBP 5.458 billion – ACY Finlogix), UK April Industrial Production (m/m f/c -0.1% from 0.7%; y/y f/c -1.7% from -2% - ACY Finlogix), UK April Manufacturing Production (m/m f/c -0.2% from a previous 0.7%; y/y f/c -0.9% from -1.3% - ACY Finlogix), UK Goods Trade Balance for April (f/c -GBP16.5 billion from -GBP 16.356 billion), UK April GDP (m/m f/c 0.2% from -0.3%; y/y f/c 0.5% from 0.3% - ACY Finlogix).

Germany follows next with its Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for May (m/m f/c 0.2% from -0.4%, y/y f/c -1.3% from a previous -0.5% (ACY Finlogix).

China releases its FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) for May (y/y f/c 2% from 2.2% - ACY Finlogix).

The Eurozone follows next with its April Industrial Production (m/m f/c 0.8% from -4.1%; y/y f/c 0.8% from -1.4% - ACY Finlogix).

Canada kicks off North America with its April New Motor Vehicle Sales report (f/c 145,000 from a previous 150,960 – ACY Finlogix).

The US rounds up today’s data releases with its May Headline PPI (m/m f/c -0.1 % from 0.2%; y/y f/c 1.5% from 2.3% - ACY Finlogix).

US May Core PPI (m/m f/c 0.2% from 0.2%; y/y f/c 2.9% from 3.2% - ACY Finlogix).

Trading perspective:

Ahead of tomorrow morning’s big event (US Fed decision), and heavy data calendar, expect markets to consolidate, albeit in choppy fashion.

Markets are expecting the Fed to pause in its hiking cycles at the conclusion of their meeting (Sydney 4 am, tomorrow – 15 June).

Focus will be on remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell following the meeting.

If Powell signals one more rate hike is on the cards, expect the Dollar to rebound off current levels before more consolidation.

FX traders will be wise to monitor the US credit markets which determine the next move in bond yields.

Volatility will remain elevated for the rest of this week. Happy days!

Have a good Wednesday all. Happy trading.