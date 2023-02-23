The Dollar Index has risen 3.8% to 104.5 from its lows in early February. Prior to that, the dollar index had been falling since late September, giving back half of the gains from the global rally triggered by the Fed's sharp monetary tightening.
Although the dollar's decline in recent months has been deeper than a typical Fibonacci retracement, this move looks like a profound correction within an uptrend. Early this month, the Dollar got support on the decline to the 100 area, a significant round level that acted as almost impregnable resistance in the pandemic. This time it proved to be no less solid support.
In addition, the dollar looked oversold, which provided initial support in early February. However, the US currency's momentum against its rivals no longer looks like a technical fluctuation but rather a deliberate buying of dollar-denominated securities.
The fundamental reason for buying the US currency is the strong macroeconomic data, with inflation still alarmingly high, which should strengthen the central bank's will to tighten. Judging by the tone of officials' comments, the Fed is ready to do so.
The minutes of the last meeting showed that FOMC members felt that a 25-basis point hike was appropriate but that they were prepared to consider a sharper hike if needed. Even with the standard step, the Fed intends to stop tightening policy later than the markets have been expecting in recent months, which has helped to boost equities.
The long-term bullish trend in the dollar suggests that the DXY will return to multi-year highs near 115 by the end of this year.
Even without taking such a global view, the near-term outlook for the dollar remains bullish. Since the beginning of the week, the rally has taken the corrective pullback to a new level. A consolidation of the DXY above 104 opens the way to 106, a retreat to 61.8% of the last four months' failure after failing to reverse downside resistance at 76.4% of that move. There is a 200-day moving average of 106. We will unlikely see a real bull-and-bear battle for the USD until these levels.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses 0.6800 as risk-aversion leads the way
AUD/USD trades near an intraday low of 0.6780 as the dismal market mood undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency. A sharp decline in US indexes hints at continued risk-off moves in Asia.
EUR/USD settles below 1.0600 ahead of critical US data
The US Dollar kept advancing on Thursday, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh February low of 1.0576. American GDP suffered a downward revision, while inflation keeps pushing higher, spurring risk aversion. US PCE Price Index coming up next.
Gold: XAU/USD keeps marching toward $1,800 Premium
Spot gold remains on the back foot, with XAU/USD bottoming this Thursday at $1,817.42 a troy ounce. The US Dollar maintained its momentum throughout the day, pausing temporarily during European trading hours but resuming its advance after the US opening.
Shiba Inu: This bullish setup suggests a 30% rally on the cards
Shiba Inu price noted a decent recovery at the beginning of the year. The meme token has since observed a pullback in value, which gave SHIB traders the impression that a downtrend might be on the way. However, the current conditions of the market actually indicate a rather opposite price momentum.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Federal Reserve (Fed) gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) report is published after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) one, this month on Friday, February 24 at 13:30 GMT. Nevertheless, PCE is what the world's most powerful central bank targets – especially the core figure.