Dollar continues winning streak on Fed taper speculation
The greenback continued its recent winning streak and rose to a 1-year peak against its peers on speculation that the Federal Reserve will act to taper its asset buying program sooner rather than later.
Reuters reported the Federal Reserve's massive asset purchases helped to stabilize markets at the start of the pandemic but it will "soon" be time to start reducing them, Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said on Wednesday. "I am in the camp that believes it will soon be time to begin slowly and methodically - frankly, boringly - tapering our $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities," Harker said in remarks prepared for a virtual event. Harker said he expects the U.S. economy to grow by about 6.5% in 2021 and then for growth to "moderate" to about 3.5% in 2022.
Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar extended its recent ascent to 111.68 in Asian morning, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price dropped to session lows at 111.22 in European morning. Later, the pair erased its losses and rallied to a 19-month peak at 112.04 in New York on broad-based usd's buying.
The single currency traded sideways inside a narrow range in Asia before dropping to 1.1657 in early European morning. The pair continued to ratchet lower in Europe and fell to an 14-month trough at 1.1590 in New York afternoon on usd's broad-based strength before stabilising.
The British pound gained some respite in Asia after Tuesday's selloff and rebounded to 1.3554 at European open. However, the pair met renewed selling there and dropped to a 9-month trough at 1.3412 in New York afternoon on usd's strength together with active cross-selling in sterling especially vs euro before trading sideways.
Data to be released on Thursday
New Zealand building permits, NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ own activity, Japan industrial output, retail sales, construction orders, housing starts, China NBS manufacturing PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI, Australia building permits, Germany import prices, France consumer spending, CPI, producer prices, Swiss KOF indicator, Germany unemployment change, unemployment rate, CPI, Italy unemployment rate, CPI, U.K. GDP, current account, EU unemployment rate, U.S. GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and Chicago PMI.
